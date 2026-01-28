Eagles Facing Critical Jaelan Phillips Decision

A year has passed, but the Philadelphia Eagles are in a somewhat comparable place as they were last offseason when it comes to the pass rush.

Last year, the Eagles lost Brandon Graham to retirement, Milton Williams to the New England Patriots in free agency and Josh Sweat to the Arizona Cardinals. The Eagles tried replacing these guys in different ways. Moro Ojomo was an internal piece who stepped up to replace Williams. The Eagles drafted Jihaad Campbell in the first round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and he looked like a star, but saw his playing time cut when Nakobe Dean returned. The Eagles made a few smaller moves as well, like with Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche.

Unsurprisingly, the pass rush took a hit early on. Graham came out of retirement to help stop the problem and the team eventually acquired Jaelan Phillips, who was everything the team could've wanted. Now, the team has questions again, though. Phillips and Dean are both going to free agency and it's not clear if Graham is going to play in 2026.

The Eagles have a tough decision to make this offseason

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

There are going to be a lot of moving pieces to watch this offseason and ESPN's Tim McManus unsurprisingly pointed to Phillips when highlighting one key "re-signing decision" for the team.

"Philadelphia Eagles," McManus wrote. "OLB Jaelan Phillips. The Eagles acquired Phillips from Miami at the November trade deadline for a 2026 third-round pick, and he proved to be a sound schematic and locker room fit. He had 2 sacks, 7 QB hits, 4 passes defensed and a forced fumble in eight games and excelled at setting the edge against the run -- a must in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system. Phillips' injury history might hold his value down some, but he's a young (26), productive edge rusher, which typically equals big money in free agency.

"Philadelphia has other contributors set to become free agents, including tight end Dallas Goedert, safety Reed Blankenship and linebacker Nakobe Dean. With players such as defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter eligible for paydays and only so much money to go around, the Eagles have some difficult decisions in front of them."

There are a lot of tough financial decisions to come for Philadelphia. But it's also important to note that Phillips was brought in to help stabilize a struggling pass rush. If he walks this offseason, the Eagles don't have a ready-made solution to replace him. That could always come in free agency or through a trade, but there are tough variables at play here.

Phillips has made it clear that he would like to stay. The ball is in Philadelphia's court, though.

