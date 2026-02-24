Dallas Goedert’s Eagles Future Could Change in Coming Days

There's been a lot of chatter around the Philadelphia Eagles' tight end position this offseason and rightfully so.

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson are all pending free agents. As of this moment, the Eagles don't have a long-term answer at the position. Last offseason, Goedert was a trade candidate but the Eagles restructured his deal to keep him around for the 2025 season.

The 31-year-old responded with a career high 60 catches and 11 touchdowns to go along with 591 yards in 15 games. There's been a lot of chatter out there about the possibility of Goedert leaving. But it sounds like the door isn't closed on a new deal. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman noted that the team is planning to sit down with Goedert's representatives over the next few days.

"Tremendous player and person for the Philadelphia Eagles. I'm really glad we were able to figure it out and bring him back to Philadelphia this year and for this season and tremendously productive for us," Roseman said. "Just a huge asset for our offense to have him on our football team. Again, we got to put the whole puzzle together. And so to sit here, we got a lot of other free agents too and say, ‘Hey, we're definitely going to get this guy back...’ When we get this late, obviously the market dictates a lot of that as well, but we'll certainly sit down with his agent here over the next couple of days and have a conversation. Very appreciative of Dallas Goedert."

Now, this obviously doesn't guarantee that Goedert will be back. If the two sides speak and can't meet in the middle, then he'll be elsewhere in 2026. But he's someone certainly worth looking into bringing back.

Goedert was the team's best red zone threat in the passing game in 2025 and has eight seasons under his belt in Philadelphia.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo joined "The Anthony Gargano Show" reported earlier in February that Goedert would like to return.

"I know Dallas would like to come back all things equal," Garafolo said. "He took a pay cut last year to make it happen. But even then, you've got to have yourselves multiple tight ends. I honestly was surprised that they didn't do more for that position coming into last year knowing that he was potentially going to be gone beyond this season and [Howie Roseman] has been pretty good about getting somebody who can then be the successor at multiple positions."

It sounds like there is at least a chance that the veteran could come back.