Eagles' First Injury Report Foreshadows More Starters Who Will Rest In Week 18

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are planning to rest some of their key starters in their Week 18 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, a group expected to include quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles have made that decision despite an opportunity still existing to jump from the No. 3 seed in the NFC to No. 2 if Philadelphia tops the Commanders, and the Detroit Lions can win at Chicago.

With the latter part of that equation out of their control the Eagles are playing in safe with the idea they can still beat Washington with backup QB Tanner McKee at the controls.

"That’s out of our control (because) we need the Bears to lose," left tackle Jordan Mailata said. "All I care about is getting the win for us. That’s all I care about. We can’t control (what the Bears do). We just gotta get that win.

"And however the cards fall, that’s (what it is)."

The first injury report of the week also foreshadows some of the starters that will be held out.

The Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday, so the report itself is an estimation.

New Injuries

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) reacts after catching a one-yard touchdown thrown by quarterback Jalen Hurts (not pictured) against Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (39) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The players who didn't participate were: linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), right tackle Lane Johnson (foot), and edge defender Jaelan Phillips (ankle). Expect each of of those players to be held out Sunday with an eye on the Wild Card round from Jan. 10-12.

Rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell (back/shoulder) was estimated as limited while fellow rookie, offensive tackle Cameron Williams (shoulder), was a full participant.

Williams is in his 21-day practice window for a potential return from injured reserve and the Eagles would have to add him to the 53-man roster on Jan. 1 or he reverts back to IR and is done for the season.

The Eagles are not expected to activate Williams despite having an open roster spot.

That open spot is likely going to go to either edge defender Patrick Johnson or safety Andre' Sam, players who've exhausted their three practice squad elevations in the regular season.

Philadelphia is scheduled for practices on Thursday and Friday this week before Sunday's game against the Commanders.

