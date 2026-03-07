Eagles' Nakobe Dean Expected to Exit After Four Seasons

When free agency opens up on Monday, there could be some talent on the way out of town for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The four biggest free agents to watch for Philadelphia are Jaelan Phillips, Nakobe Dean, Dallas Goedert and Reed Blankenship. While Phillips' stint in Philadelphia has been the shortest of these four, each of these guys were high-impact players for the franchise and now all of them are up in the air.

The AJ Brown sweepstakes is still ongoing and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that it will directly impact whether Goedert returns. There hasn't been a lot said about Blankenship this offseason. Phillips is viewed as a priority for the Eagles, but there will surely be competition for his services. With the Eagles already having Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell, the odds aren't in Dean's favor to return. In fact, ESPN's Tim McManus called him the "most likely" free agent to leave Philadelphia.

The Eagles linebacker is someone to watch

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) fails to catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, November 16, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"FA most likely on the move: LB Nakobe Dean," McManus wrote. "He is a difference-maker when healthy and is a respected leader, but Dean could command $10 million or more per season, and that is probably too costly because of their other talented linebackers. With Zack Baun and last year's first-round pick Jihaad Campbell set for primary roles, Dean will likely have to realize his value elsewhere."

On top of this, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane called Dean "as good as gone."

One team that has been connected to Dean already has been the Dallas Cowboys, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

"As the Cowboys begin the process of providing upgrades for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s unit, a name has emerged for one of the inside linebacker spots: Nakobe Dean," Watkins wrote. "The inside linebacker has spent the last four seasons with the Eagles and enters unrestricted free agency as a target for the Cowboys, two people with knowledge of the discussions told The Dallas Morning News."

Dean spent the last four seasons in Philadelphia and was great for the franchise. Unfortunately, it sounds like his stint with the team could be coming to an end.