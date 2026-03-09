Eagles Positioned To Absorb Loss Of Nakobe Dean, But It Still Stings

The Eagles rescued Nakobe Dean from his draft slide four years ago, but they couldn’t stop their well-liked leader from leaving town for a three-year contract that will pay the linebacker $36 million during that span, with $2M guaranteed.

The expectation was that Dean was going to be leaving in free agency, anyway, because the Eagles already have his replacement in-house, with Jihaad Campbell, and a linebacker room they like that includes Zack Baun, Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., and Smael Mondon, with a linebacker coach in Bobby King, who’s an excellent teacher.

Still, it’s been a rough day for the Eagles, who also lost edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Carolina Panthers and receiver Jahan Dotson to the Atlanta Falcons. More defections are still likely ahead, with safety Reed Blankenship and tight end Dallas Goedert possibly the next to go.

In what may have been his final interview as an Eagle, Dean went on an Omaha Production and ESPN podcast with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark at the Scouting Combine last month and talked about his time in Philly.

Nakobe Dean Recently Recalled His Time In Philly

Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“It was my rookie year, I think it was before the season started or maybe during the season, early in the season,” Dean said. “I was shooting pool, a fan came up to me, he was like, ‘What’s up?’ Then he was like, ‘Philly fans we love y’all, we’d jump in front of a bullet for y’all, but we’ll also put y’all in front of one, too.’

“That’s when I realized it’s different up here in Philly. I hadn’t been in Philly for that before somebody said that to me, but he wasn’t like. My four years in Philly I seen it.”

If there is any solace to be taken here is that at least Dean didn’t depart for the rival Dallas Cowboys, a possibility that had been talked about pretty much since the day the season ended.

Dean was a first-round pick on a lot of draft analysts’ boards back in 2022, but an injury scare – something Dean disputed – popped up as the draft got closer. He slid into the third round, a slide that was halted when the Eagles selected him as the 83rd player taken overall.

His ultra-pysical style of play and his 5-11, 230-pound frame were a bad mix, and he suffered a variety of injuries during his time in Philly. The one year he stayed healthy, he played brilliantly in helping the Eagles make the Super Bowl, making 128 tackles with nine for loss, three sacks and a game-saving interception against the Jaguars.

Even that season, however, Dean suffered a knee injury in the opening-round of the playoffs, causing him to miss the Super Bowl run and Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

He was a strong leader for the team and a popular player in the clubhouse, a part of the Eagles’ vaunted Georgia connection along with Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo.

Not long after agreeing to a deal with Dean, the Raiders announced they were signing another linebacker, Quay Walker, from the Packers for three years worth $40.5 million and $28M guaranteed.