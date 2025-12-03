Eagles Have 'Mutual Interest' In Darius Slay Reunion

The big story of the day on Tuesday was the fact that former Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay is out there for the taking.

He joined the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2025 season, but the two sides "mutually agreed" to part ways on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"Steelers and CB Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, Slay’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN," Schefter wrote on X. "Slay is interested in continuing to play, and will consider signing with other teams. But his time in Pittsburgh has come to an end."

Should the Eagles bring back Darius Slay?

Unsurprisingly, that led to an avalanche of posts on social media from Eagles fans talking about the possibility of bringing Slay back for the stretch run. The idea makes sense. The No. 2 cornerback position has been a question for the Eagles, although Adoree' Jackson has done a good job as of late. NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark added fuel to the fire on Wednesday by reporting that Slay and the Eagles have "mutual interest" in a reunion if he clears waivers.

"I’m hearing there is mutual interest with Darius Slay and the Eagles if he clears waivers," Clark wrote on X.

So, what exactly does this mean? Because the trade deadline has passed, even veterans with more than four accrued seasons must go through waivers, as shared by ESPN's Field Yates.

"With the trade deadline now past us, any player that is released by his team is now subject to the NFL’s waiver system. Previously, it was just players with less than 4 accrued seasons," Yates wrote on X. "Vested veterans will not be able to be released and sign with a new team right away."

That means each team in the league has a shot at Slay right now if they really want him. But they would assume his contract in that scenario. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Pittsburgh.

With Slay getting waived on Tuesday, we should know very soon if he is claimed off waivers. If not, it sounds like a reunion is actually possible. Slay hasn't had a great season, but even bringing his leadership back into the locker room would be a massive positive for this team down the stretch.

