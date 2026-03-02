Five Former Eagles Who Might Make Sense On A One-Year Free Agent Contract

The NFL Scouting Combine ended on Sunday, the same day that March began. In just nine days, the legal tampering period will open for 48 hours before the 4 p.m. arrival of the league’s new year on March 11, when all those legally tampered with deals can be officially announced and all 32 teams must be in compliance with the $301 million salary cap.

The Eagles aren’t expected to be big spenders once the frenzy begins. At just about $13 million under the salary cap, they won’t be big spenders. They will begin to trim some salary from the roster and probably redo some contracts, such as Jordan Davis’, to save as much as they can.

With that in mind, here are five players who might be available on one-year contracts. The kickers is they are all former Eagles:

Zach Ertz. The Eagles need tight ends. Ertz was one of the best in franchise history as a second-round pick in 2013 and spent eight years with the Eagles. There was always a thought – or a hope – that day in 2021 when the Eagles traded him to Arizona that he would return at some point. Maybe now, at age 35, is that time. He needs 11 more catches to move past Pro Football Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael for most career catches in team history with 590.

Ertz told NFL Media last week that he expects to be healthy and ready to go for the start of the season after tearing an ACL in Week 14 with the Commanders. He had 50 catches for 504 yards and four touchdowns before getting hurt.

Javon Hargrave. Now 33, the Vikings released the defensive tackle in a salary-cap move. Hargrave signed with Philly as a free agent in 2019 and had 23 sacks in three seasons, including a career-high 11 in his final year, leading to a big contract with the 49ers. He would be a great addition to the d-line rotation.

A Veteran For Eagles Secondary?

Eagles defenders from left to right: Tarron Jackson, Brandon Graham, Darius Slay, and Jordan Davis | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Darius Slay. It would have been a happy reunion for Slay and his former teammates, but the Buffalo Bills held him hostage after claiming him after his release from the Steelers. Slay made it clear he wanted to return to the Eagles, but the Bills didn’t give him that chance. It didn’t look like the now 35-year-old had much left in his short stint in Pittsburgh, but maybe a return to the franchise he spent five very good seasons with would rejuvenate him in a third cornerback role.

Mekhi Becton. The offensive lineman will reportedly be released by the Chargers. He was a force in his only season with the Eagles, helping pave the way to a Super Bowl title in 2024. Tyler Steen took over when he fled and played well enough to be given another shot, but Becton is better. Or at least he was in 2024.

CJ Gardner-Johnson. The safety had two different stints with the Eagles, and both times he helped them reach the Super Bowl. He has expressed interest in returning yet again, and the Eagles need safeties if they don’t bring back either Reed Blankenship or Marcus Epps. He is still just 28, and in 10 games with the Bears last year, he had three sacks, two interceptions, and 51 tackles, so his playmaking seems intact. Of course, with Gardner-Johnson, it’s always the other stuff that comes with him, and why he has been with four different teams since 2023.

