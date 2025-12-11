Eagles Have Yet To Win Since Losing Lane Johnson, Who Still Is Not Practicing

PHILADELPHIA – The last time the Eagles won a football game was Nov. 16, nearly a month ago. Not coincidentally, it was the last game Lane Johnson played, even though the right tackle didn’t finish the game, leaving in the first quarter with a Lisfranc injury.

The Eagles did not put him on injured reserve, taking the doctors’ opinions that he may be able to return without missing the four-game minimum. That fourth game is Sunday, when the Las Vegas Raiders pay a visit to the arctic wonderland that Philly has become over the past couple of weeks, and there doesn’t seem to be any hope that Johnson will be ready to play.

The right tackle wasn’t at practice on Thursday.

“He's working hard,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “He is working hard to do everything he can do to get back as fast as he possibly can. Obviously, he's a great football player, great team leader, and we'll see. We'll see where that is as we continue on. We've got to a walkthrough today being that it's a short week for us, but we'll see. We'll see as the week continues.”

The Eagles are 0-3 without Johnson in the lineup. Fred Johnson replaced him. The Eagles were 4-0 last year when Johnson replaced left tackle Jordan Mailata when he was on IR.

Left guard Landon Dickserson, who was estimated to be a limited participant during Wednesday’s walkthrough, wasn't seen at practice on Thursday. It remains to be seen if Dickerson had a flare-up of a calf injury that sent him to the sidelines during Monday night’s loss to the Chargers or if the Eagles are giving him a rest day, something they did last week.

If Dickerson cannot play, the Eagles would likely turn to Brett Toth.

Eagles Open Practice Window For Rookie Lineman

Eagles sixth-round draft pick Cameron Williams loosens up before a rookie minicamp practice. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The Eagles seem to be hedging their bets, after opening the 21-day practice window to return from IR for rookie lineman Cam Williams, who was drafted as a tackle but cross-trained as a guard through summer training camp.

The team seemed to do that when Cam Jurgens was struggling with a knee injury, opening the practice window for Willie Lampkin. Jurgens missed two games, but Toth filled in capably, so there was no need to add Lampkin to the roster.

When Johnson got hurt against the Lions last month, the Eagles opened the practice window for rookie tackle Myles Hinton. Though Johnson still does not appear to have recovered enough to play, the Eagles let Hinton’s window close.

Neither Lampkin nor Hinton is eligible to play again this season, but both remain on the team and are going through rehab on the field. By opening their windows, however, the Eagles got a good look at what they have learned by letting them practice for three weeks.

Also not practicing on Thursday, though it was expected, was defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He is expected to miss his second straight game after having both shoulders injected with platelet-rich plasma on Dec. 1.

