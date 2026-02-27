Eagles Hire A Defensive Assistant
One of the lesser-publicized Eagles coaching changes came when defensive assistant Tyler Yelk left the organization to become the safeties coach at the University of Nebraska.
Philadelphia is replacing Yelk with a former Las Vegas Raiders assistant, Beyah Rasool, according to an NFL source. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports first reported the news.
More Help For Vic Fangio
Rasool spent about a decade coaching in college, including a stint under former Eagles quarterbacks coach Scot Loeffler at Bowling Green where he served as the cornerbacks coach and special teams assistant in 2023.
During Rasool's season at BGSU in 2023, the secondary finished the year No. 4 in the nation with 17 interceptions, and the defense as a whole led the nation in takeaways with 28.
Before that, Rasool spent two seasons at Arizona as a senior defensive analyst.
Most recently, Rasool spent time at the University of Florida in 2004 in the role of quality control – cornerbacks, before breaking through in the NFL with the defensive assistant role with the Raiders.
While most of the movement on the Eagles’ coaching staff was tied to the offensive side of the ball, the loss of defensive backs coach/pass game coordinator Christian Parker to the Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator is North Texas created some movement on the defensive side as well.
Former safeties coach Joe Kasper was promoted to take Parker’s spot, and the Eagles hired Mike Pellegrino and now Rasool, who both have expertise in the secondary.
The belief is Pellegrino will coach the safeties or nickel backs, or perhaps both for Vic Fangio's unit.
The Eagles have yet to officially confirm their fell 2026 coaching staff.
