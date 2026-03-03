Projected Contracts, Landing Spots for the NFL’s 50 Best Free Agents in 2026

It’s not rare for top free agents to come off career seasons, which makes free agency a risky time of year for NFL teams. More often than not, those career seasons end up being one-year flukes, with players quickly going from prized acquisitions to cap casualties in a short span.

But what’s different about 2026 is the number of pending free agents who will be in their mid-20s by the time the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET March 11. There’s a strong chance these players needed a little more time to develop in a league that often rushes results.

From the 2022 draft class alone, Tyler Linderbaum, Alec Pierce, Kenneth Walker III, Rasheed Walker, Quay Walker and others are available this offseason. While this free agency class is short on big names, there is more boom than bust for this potential crop.

However, an older star edge rusher could be available, creating an interesting scenario for how teams balance production and age. There’s no denying that Trey Hendrickson is still one of the most productive pass rushers in the league, but he recently turned 31.

With the franchise tag period and the news and notes from the NFL combine ringing in our ears, here is our updated list of the top 50 free agents for 2026.

1. Trey Hendrickson, edge, Bengals

Projected contract: Three years, $105 million

Potential landing spots: Colts, Patriots

It will be interesting to see whether teams will look to heavily invest in a talented edge rusher on the wrong side of 30. Also, Hendrickson, 31, only played in seven games in his ninth season due to injuries. But the numbers don’t lie. He’s still a dominant force when healthy. Hendrickson, who has 39 sacks combined over the past three seasons, could see a short-term deal from a Super Bowl contender that averages more than $35 million per season. Maybe something similar to what the Texans have done with 31-year-old Danielle Hunter, who’s on his second short-term deal with the team. —Gilberto Manzano

2. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Ravens

Projected contract: Four years, $84 million

Potential landing spots: Ravens, Giants, Chargers

The Ravens declined Linderbaum’s fifth-year option despite being one of the league’s top centers, primarily because Baltimore didn’t want to get caught paying $23.4 million in 2026, as Linderbaum’s salary was factored as an offensive lineman and not a center. However, Baltimore now faces the reality of either having to tag Linderbaum, which is also grouped into one category, or pay him well enough to keep the ’22 first-rounder from getting to the open market. —Matt Verderame

3. Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

Projected contract: Three years, $75 million

Potential landing spots: Colts, Commanders

The versatile 6' 3" Pierce had shown flashes of his upside in his first three seasons, but he had too many quiet performances, never producing more than 41 receptions in a season. He’s now set up to break the bank after finally finding his footing in 2025, setting career highs in many statistical categories, with 47 catches for 1,003 yards. Pierce, who also added six receiving touchdowns, is a dangerous downfield playmaker, averaging more than 20 yards per reception in each of the past two seasons. The ’22 second-round pick quickly found chemistry with Daniel Jones and made plays with Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard at the end of the year. —GM

4. Malik Willis, QB, Packers

Projected contract: Two years, $60 million

Potential landing spots: Cardinals, Jets

Willis made the most of his opportunities after Jordan Love exited early in the Week 16 matchup against the Bears. In that game, Willis, a 2022 third-round pick, showed how much he’s improved since leaving the Titans before the ’24 season. Willis helped the Packers win two games in his first season in Green Bay, but he was more of a placeholder, being asked for the bare minimum. This time around, Willis flashed upside that could be enticing to quarterback-needy teams. He made plays with his arm and legs vs. Chicago and Baltimore, but he was unable to play in the regular-season finale against Minnesota due to injury. —GM

5. Odafe Oweh, edge, Chargers

Projected contract: Four years, $80 million

Potential landing spots: Chargers, Titans

Oweh shot up the free-agent rankings after making a quick impact with the Chargers after his midseason trade from the Ravens. The 2021 first-round pick had many highs and lows in Baltimore, including a 10-sack ’24 season before struggling for the start of this season. Expect the Chargers to make all efforts to retain him after Oweh was very productive in Jesse Minter’s defense, recording all of his 7.5 sacks this season with L.A. —GM

6. Jaelan Phillips, edge, Eagles

Projected contract: Three years, $55 million

Potential landing spots: Eagles, Lions

Phillips, 26, made the most of his new surroundings after being traded from Miami to Philadelphia. He appeared to have regained his top form after dealing with significant injuries the past few seasons, including a ruptured Achilles in 2023 and a torn ACL last year. In the regular season, Phillips had five sacks, 14 QB hits and 53 combined tackles. Overall, Phillips has 28 career sacks in five seasons. —GM

7. Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

Projected contract: Two years, $90 million

Potential landing spots: Colts, Cardinals

Jones’s stock fell after sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury in December. He also dealt with a fractured fibula during the team’s second-half free fall. And it didn’t help that Jones needed monster performances from running back Jonathan Taylor to be at his best. Still, Jones provided the Colts enough stability to help coach Shane Steichen run his offensive scheme. Also, the team has already shown its hand after going all in and trading two first-round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner. Teams on the verge of searching for a quarterback don’t operate in that fashion. It appears Jones has a shot at returning with the team after completing 68% of his passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 13 games. —GM

8. Rasheed Walker, OT, Packers

Projected contract: Four years, $80 million

Potential landing spots: Browns, Cardinals

Walker, a 2022 seventh-round pick, will likely see a hefty payday because of scarcity at the tackle position. It took Green Bay some time to fully believe in Walker, but he kept reassuring the team that he’s a starting-caliber left tackle in the league. He’s been a reliable three-year starter, with 48 career starts. —GM

9. John Franklin-Myers, DL, Broncos

Projected contract: Three years, $42 million

Potential landing spots: Bengals, Titans

Franklin-Myers found a home in Denver after starting his career with the Rams and Jets. Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph put Franklin-Myers in a position to succeed, and he took full advantage, playing next to Zach Allen and D.J. Jones. He had 14.5 combined sacks the past two seasons and played an instrumental role in Denver clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC. —GM

10. Quay Walker, LB, Packers

Projected contract: Three years, $40 million

Potential landing spots: Packers, Cowboys

Walker was the best version of himself in 2025. After seeing his fifth-year option get declined, Walker was a new man, amassing 128 tackles, including eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and five passes defensed. A ’22 first-round pick, Walker was at his best in a contract year and could still be improving at only 25. It will be difficult for Green Bay to let him walk in free agency. —MV

11. Braden Smith, OT, Colts

Projected contract: Three years, $50 million

Potential landing spots: Colts, Panthers

Smith has been a solid tackle since coming into the league as a second-round pick out of Auburn in 2018. Smith has experience, starting 105 games over his career, but he’s also missed time, including four games this season, five games in ’24 and seven in ’23. At 29, Smith is still one of the most desirable free agents should he get to the market, with a combination of talent and excellent tape. While Smith has never been a Pro Bowler, he’s consistently one of the better right tackles in the league and should get a healthy multi-year deal. —MV

12. Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs

Projected contract: Three years, $54 million

Potential landing spots: Giants, Rams

Watson is underrated nationally because he’s not one of the superstar names on the Chiefs, such as Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones or Trent McDuffie. However, Watson has been excellent over the past two years, totaling two interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025 while playing 96% of the snaps. He’ll get low-end, No. 1 corner money either in Kansas City or elsewhere. —MV

13. Alontae Taylor, CB, Saints

Projected contract: Three years, $35 million

Potential landing spots: Raiders, Jaguars

Taylor drew plenty of interest before the league’s trade deadline, but the Saints decided to keep the versatile cornerback. Perhaps that means New Orleans will look to extend the 2022 second-round pick. Taylor, who had two interceptions this year, has started 53 games in four seasons. —GM

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III was the MVP of the Super Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

14. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

Projected contract: Three years, $39 million

Potential landing spots: Seahawks, Giants

Walker and fellow back Zach Charbonnet have created a nice tandem in Seattle, but it’s unclear if this will be their last year together. Walker has been terrific, rushing for 1,027 yards on 4.6 yards per carry in 2025, along with 77 total yards per game. At 25 years old and with the running back market rebounding, the Super Bowl MVP will get a nice multi-year deal. —MV

15. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

Projected contract: Three years, $36 million

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Texans

Etienne is one of many Jaguars stars hitting the market. After looking like a diminishing talent in 2024, he flourished in Liam Coen’s system. The ’21 first-rounder from Clemson rushed for 1,107 yards on 4.3 yards per attempt after gaining only 558 yards in 15 games last season. He should be a top option for teams despite many quality backs hitting free agency. —MV

16. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

Projected contract: Three years, $54 million

Potential landing spots: Giants, Patriots

Robinson enjoyed a breakout year, giving rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart a reliable target on the outside. With Malik Nabers out for most of the season with a torn ACL, Robinson stepped up, catching 92 passes for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Coming off his rookie deal, Robinson should get a sizable deal. —MV

17. Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

Projected contract: One year, $15 million

Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, 49ers

Evans missed nine games, but he contributed in the final four games of the season, including a 132-yard performance vs. the Falcons in Week 15. With still plenty to offer, Evans could be set up well for another lucrative contract heading into his age-33 season. Evans’s 11-year streak of recording at least 1,000 receiving yards ended in 2025, but he’s still a quality playmaker. —GM

18. Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

Projected contract: Three years, $60 million

Potential landing spots: Lions, Raiders

Jacksonville declined Lloyd’s fifth-year option in the spring, but he responded by becoming the AFC Defensive Player of the Month in September. For the year, Lloyd recorded five interceptions, 10 quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. At 27 years old, it’ll be fascinating to see how front offices judge Lloyd’s talents. —MV

19. Romeo Doubs, WR, Packers

Projected contract: Three years, $57 million

Potential landing spots: Jets, Chiefs

Doubs is an interesting evaluation. He’s never had 1,000 receiving yards in a season, and had 55 catches on 85 targets for 724 yards this year. Still, he’s been productive every season of his four-year rookie deal and has 21 career touchdown receptions. Doubs should slot in as a team’s second or third option. —MV

20. Rashid Shaheed, WR, Seahawks

Projected contract: Two years, $30 million

Potential landing spots: Bills, Chargers

Shaheed’s elite speed could bring him plenty of millions in free agency, but he had a handful of quiet games in Seattle after being traded by New Orleans at the deadline. Shaheed did, however, have a memorable 58-yard punt return touchdown to spark an epic comeback win vs. the Rams in Week 16. For the season, Shaheed had 59 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns. —GM

21. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers

Projected contract: One year, $15 million

Potential landing spots: Steelers, Vikings

Even though Rodgers is nearing retirement at 42, he’s still worthy of being on the list. A four-time MVP, Rodgers will only be getting one-year offers if he decides to play, but he’s still a more viable option than some other low-end starters. In his first season in Pittsburgh, Rodgers improved down the stretch, saving his best for the winner-take-all Week 18 victory against the Ravens. He completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. —MV

22. Riq Woolen, CB, Seahawks

Projected contract: Four years, $72 million

Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Giants

Woolen could have plenty of suitors because of his enticing skill set. However, it doesn’t bode well that defensive mastermind Mike Macdonald hasn’t been able to get more from the 6' 4" Woolen, who has struggled in coverage throughout his career. Woolen had six interceptions as a rookie, the same amount he’s had the past three seasons combined. —GM

23. Coby Bryant, S, Seahawks

Projected contract: Three years, $36 million

Potential landing spots: Seahawks, Vikings

After never playing more than 70% of the defensive snaps for Seattle, Bryant saw his number jump to 95% in 2025. As a result, Bryant had seven passes defensed, four tackles for loss and four interceptions, which were all career highs. At age 26, he’s going to be in demand if he gets to the open market. —MV

24. Nakobe Dean, LB, Eagles

Projected contract: Four years, $60 million

Potential landing spots: Packers, Cowboys

Dean missed the first five games of the season recovering from a torn patellar tendon, but ended up having a strong season after his return. Dean played 62% of the defensive snaps and racked up 55 tackles, four sacks and seven tackles for loss. At 25, he’s still an ascending player who should have a deep market. —MV

25. Jamel Dean, CB, Buccaneers

Projected contract: Two years, $25 million

Potential landing spots: Buccaneers, Saints

This will be Dean’s second time as a top free agent after receiving a four-year, $52 million contract extension in 2023. Dean took a pay cut to remain in Tampa Bay after a few rocky seasons, but in exchange, the team allowed him to become a free agent after ’25. That’s starting to look like a wise decision with how well he’s played. Dean, who had three interceptions in ’25, has made 77 career starts. —GM

26. Bryan Cook, S, Chiefs

Projected contract: Three years, $45 million

Potential landing spots: Bears, Steelers

Cook chose an ideal time to have a career year. The 2022 second-round pick was a reliable player during the Chiefs’ three consecutive trips to the Super Bowl. But he took his game to another level this season, recording a career-high 86 total tackles and six passes defensed. With his vast experience, Cook, who has 47 career starts, could have plenty of suitors. —GM

27. David Edwards, G, Bills

Projected contract: Three years, $48 million

Potential landing spots: Bills, Chargers

Edwards, 28, has become one of the league’s better guards over the past two seasons in Buffalo. The veteran started 32 games in that span, allowing only three sacks in 2025, per Pro Football Focus . In recent years, the guard market has exploded with players such as Robert Hunt and Trey Smith making huge money. Edwards won’t get near $100 million like those players as he searches for a third deal, but he’s a quality option inside. —MV

There's still no word on whether Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will return for another season with the team. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

28. Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Browns

Kelce appeared to be slowing down considerably last year, posting 823 yards on 8.5 yards per reception with three touchdowns, all the lowest totals of his career. The 36-year-old star had similar numbers in 2025, with 76 catches on 108 targets for 851 yards and five touchdowns. This may seem like a decline for Kelce’s lofty standards, but he’s still one of the most productive tight ends, evident by receiving another Pro Bowl berth in ’25. If Kelce doesn’t retire, the smart money says he and the Chiefs will work out a one-year deal, but if he’s available, he should have ample suitors. —MV

29. Khalil Mack, edge, Chargers

Projected contract: One year, $12 million

Potential landing spots: Bears, Buccaneers, Lions

The future Hall of Famer is heading into his age-35 season, but he’s still a productive, disruptive edge rusher. Mack had 5.5 sacks in only 12 games, as he missed a month with an elbow injury. While his Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro days are long gone, he’s still a force worthy of a meaningful one-year deal. —MV

30. Jaquan Brisker, S, Bears

Projected contract: Two years, $26 million

Potential landing spots: Cowboys, Bills

Brisker seemed to be headed toward a decorated career after back-to-back stellar seasons in 2022 and ‘23. But the second-round pick had an injury plagued ’24 season and struggled early to find a rhythm under Dennis Allen’s new scheme. But Brisker finished the season strong, recording 93 total tackles, one sack and one interception. —GM

31. Jermaine Eluemunor, RT, Giants

Projected contract: Two years, $32 million

Potential landing spots: Giants, Colts

A nine-year veteran who spent time with the Ravens, Patriots and Raiders before blossoming into a quality right tackle over the past two years with the Giants, Eluemunor will have a solid market. Although he’s 31 years old, Eluemunor has started 62 games since the start of 2022. He should land a multi-year deal. —MV

32. Rico Dowdle, RB, Panthers

Projected contract: Two years, $14 million

Potential landing spots: Broncos, Giants

Dowdle has proven to be one of the best signings of the past year. Carolina gave Dowdle a one-year deal, and he’s shown why he’s deserving of a bigger investment, rushing for 1,076 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns while helping the Panthers win the NFC South. Still only 27, he should get several multi-year offers. —MV

33. Kwity Paye, edge, Colts

Projected contract: Two years, $28 million

Potential landing spots: Colts, Jets

Paye isn’t one of the big names on the Colts, but he’s a 2021 first-round pick who has been a productive pass rusher throughout his first five seasons. A former Michigan stud, Paye has racked up 30.5 sacks, including four in ’25 alongside nine quarterback hits. At 265 pounds, his biggest concern is durability, as he’s missed 10 career games. —MV

34. Kam Curl, S, Rams

Projected contract: Three years, $30 million

Potential landing spots: Chiefs, Vikings

The Rams took a chance on a starting safety from one of the worst secondaries in the league, signing Curl from Washington. As it turned out, his two-year, $8.75 million contract was a bargain based on how well he played in Chris Shula’s defense. The 2020 seventh-round pick had 122 combined tackles and two interceptions this season. —GM

35. Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

Projected contract: Three years, $35 million

Potential landing spots: Titans, Commanders

Likely is an interesting case. He’s only 25 years old and has always shared time with Mark Andrews, never playing more than 60% of the offensive snaps. In 2025, Likely played in 14 games, catching 27 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown. For any suitors, the question is whether Likely is truly a star in waiting or more of a rotational weapon. —MV

36. Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

Projected contract: Two years, $30 million

Potential landing spots: Commanders, Seahawks

Jennings made many enemies on the field in 2025, but he could be one of the most sought-after receivers in free agency. Jennings has shown flashes of being a reliable No. 1 wideout amid injuries, but he’s probably best suited as a consistent No. 2 option. Jennings had 55 catches for 643 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He had 77 receptions for 975 yards and six touchdowns in ’24. —GM

37. Connor McGovern, C, Bills

Projected contract: Three years, $42 million

Potential landing spots: Ravens, Lions

A Pro Bowl center in 2024, McGovern has been a quality starter for Buffalo since coming over three years ago from the Cowboys. McGovern figures to be a priority free agent for the Bills, who, despite limited cap resources, will likely attempt to keep Josh Allen’s center in the fold. If it comes down to Edwards or McGovern, centers are cheaper than guards, and McGovern is younger. —MV

38. Boye Mafe, edge, Seahawks

Projected contract: Two years, $24 million

Potential landing spots: Eagles, Chiefs

Mafe flashed high upside early in his career, but he struggled to adjust to Macdonald’s defensive scheme the past two years. He lost his starting role and played only in 50% of the defensive snaps in 2025. Despite the concerns, Mafe will still draw interest due to his enticing skill set and early work, recording nine sacks in ’23. The ’22 second-round pick has 20 sacks and 36 quarterback hits in his career. —GM

39. Deebo Samuel, WR, Commanders

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Potential landing spots: Dolphins, Texans

Samuel didn’t do much winning in his first year in Washington, but he at least stepped up while Terry McLaurin was sidelined for seven games. He’s no longer the explosive gadget player who starred in San Francisco. But Samuel, who heads into his age-30 season, is still a reliable pass catcher, recording 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns in 2025. —GM

40. Alijah Vera-Tucker, G, Jets

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Potential landing spots: 49ers, Browns

When available, Vera-Tucker is a stout contributor as a run blocker and pass protector. But that’s the problem: He’s rarely available, playing fewer than seven games in only two of his five seasons. The 2021 first-round pick sustained a season-ending triceps injury weeks before the start of the ’25 season. —GM

41. Nick Cross, S, Colts

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Potential landing spots: Vikings, Giants

Cross is coming off a career year under the guidance of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. The arrival of safety Camryn Bynum has also helped Cross find his footing, with Cross playing closer to the line of scrimmage and Bynum handling most of the downfield coverage. Cross recorded 120 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception this season. —GM

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is coming off a 81-catch season. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

42. Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

Projected contract: One year, $6 million

Potential landing spots: Chargers, Ravens

Allen almost went unsigned throughout the summer before finally landing in his old home with the Chargers. He proved to be a quality signing, catching 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns. Despite being 33, Allen remains an excellent slot receiver who should have suitors looking to give him a decent one-year pact. —MV

43. Joel Bitonio, G, Browns

Projected contract: One year, $13 million

Potential landing spots: Chargers, 49ers

Bitonio, a two-time first-team All-Pro, is no longer in his prime, but he remains one of the better guards in the league. His presence allowed the Browns to form a stout rushing attack with rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. The 34-year-old guard was named a Pro Bowler for seven consecutive seasons before this season. —GM

44. Leo Chenal, LB, Chiefs

Projected contract: Three years, $25 million

Potential landing spots: Bills, Bears

Chenal is an intriguing player. He’s an athletic linebacker who can cover, but he only played at least 50% of the defensive snaps once in Kansas City. The Chiefs could hope to re-sign Chenal and have him replace Drue Tranquill, but it won’t be cheap. He projects as a potential three-down linebacker with the ability to run with backs and tight ends. —MV

45. Wyatt Teller, G, Browns

Projected contract: Two years, $26 million

Potential landing spots: Bills, Chargers

Teller is in his eighth season, but the three-time Pro Bowler is still playing at a high level. In Cleveland for seven years, he’s consistently been one of the league’s best interior linemen. Teller has appeared in 109 career games with 101 starts. —MV

46. Bobby Wagner, LB, Commanders

Projected contract: One year, $9 million

Potential landing spots: Commanders, Raiders

In his age-35 season, Wagner continued to play at a high level, recording 162 combined tackles, two interceptions and 4.5 sacks. It wouldn’t be a surprise if coach Dan Quinn decides to keep the 10-time Pro Bowler who will be enshrined in Canton when it’s all said and done. Wagner is only one of three players in NFL history with 2,000 career tackles. —GM

47. Demario Davis, LB, Saints

Projected contract: One year, $10 million

Potential landing spots: Saints, Packers

Davis continued to play tremendous football in his 14th season. The five-time All-Pro amassed 143 tackles, including six for loss, while once again playing every game. Davis has missed only one game in his career, giving him added value despite being 37. —MV

48. Calais Campbell, DT, Cardinals

Projected contract: One year, $11 million

Potential landing spots: Cardinals, Commanders

Campbell remained an impactful player in his age-39 season. Campbell’s return to Arizona allowed the team to form a stout defensive front, with the signings of Josh Sweat and the first-round selection of Walter Nolen III. Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks and started every game this season. —GM

49. David Njoku, TE, Browns

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Potential landing spots: Dolphins, Ravens

With the emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. in Cleveland, Njoku will probably have a new home in 2026. As a 29-year-old veteran, Njoku had 33 catches for 293 yards and four touchdowns while playing 64% of the snaps. At this stage of his career, Njoku presents as a quality option in a rotational setting. —MV

50. Jalen Thompson, S, Cardinals

Projected contract: Two years, $20 million

Potential landing spots: Cardinals, Chiefs

Thompson has been a reliable starter for a handful of years, earning the trust of multiple coaching regimes in Arizona. Coach Jonathan Gannon could have brought in his own players to play safety, but decided to stick with the duo of Thompson and Budda Baker. Thompson, a 2019 fifth-round pick, has 87 career starts. —GM

