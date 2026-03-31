Eagles Howie Roseman Not Done Adding at Safety, Expects Jump From Drew Mukuba

In the days leading up to the NFL Scouting Combine at the end of February, Howie Roseman admitted to an evolving state of mind when it comes to the tight end position. The Eagles' general manager said he always had an affinity for tight ends who could catch. The ability to block just as efficiently has entered the equation.

“I've always had an affinity for kind of the receiving tight ends,” he said on Feb. 20. “…I think that also something that as you evolve as a GM, as an evaluator, and you watch what's out there, you got to be cognizant of the fact that at some levels the game has changed.

“And so there's certainly room for both those spots. I think when you look at it as a room, this year, probably needed more of a diverse skill set at that position. All good players that we had there, but probably could have used that.”

All that to say, perhaps his evaluation of the safety position is evolving as well. He drafted one in the second round last year, taking Drew Mukuba with the 64th overall selection. Roseman could go with a safety on Day 2 again when the second and third rounds of the draft are held on April 24.

Marucs Epps Brings Veteran Stability To Undermanned Safety Position

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) avoids a tackle by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) and safety Marcus Epps (39) during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

After him, the safety position looks a bit unsettled, especially after letting Reed Blankenship walk in free agency and trading Sydney Brown to the Falcons. Marcus Epps returns to deliver a veteran’s skill and mindset. Roseman also added J.T. Gray, who is noted more for his special team ability, having never played more than 41 defensive snaps in any one season during his eight years in the league.

Then, there are a couple of maybes, as in maybe Michael Carter can move from corner to safety, a position he played at Duke, and maybe Andre Sam can take a leap from the practice squad.

"It starts with using our second-round pick on Mukuba,” Roseman told reporters at the owners’ meetings in Arizona this week. “See a lot of growth from the first to second year, and expect that from him. Really excited about him. I think we have some guys that either we brought back or that we signed that we have confidence in that can play the position.”

Roseman then added what everybody sort of knew - that the safety position is still under construction.

“We don't play for a long time … and we still have a draft, we still have a lot of players that are available," the GM said. "More players will become available after the draft. ...In some shape or form, we will add at that position.”

They will add. The draft offers solid safety options on the first two days. It would be a stretch to think the Eagles would draft one in the first round, because they’ve never done that before. Like the tight end position, though, Roseman’s mindset has evolved on safeties and their importance.

The first-round menu likely includes Ohio State’s Caleb Downs, Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman, and Toledo’s Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Day 2 options are wide and varied: USC’s Kamari Ramsey, TCU’s Bud Clark, LSU’s A.J. Haulcy, South Carolina’s Jalon Kilgore, and Penn State’s Zakee Wheatley.