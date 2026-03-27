Reed Blankenship Cash-In Leaves Eagles Searching for Next Starting Safety
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The unlikely journey of an undrafted safety out of Middle Tennessee State—who signed for just $5,000—culminated in him becoming a starter and leader on one of the NFL’s best teams.
That chapter ended in March when Reed Blankenship signed a three-year, $24.75 million contract with the Houston Texans in free agency.
Blankenship started all 51 games he played for the Eagles over the last three seasons and was voted a team captain by his teammates for the 2025 season.
Should The Eagles Have Tried Harder?
Inside the Jefferson Health Training Complex, there was a strong belief that Blankenship would be lost in free agency. The feeling was that he would command an eight-figure deal on the open market, with an average annual value in the $10–11 million range.
By that measure, it’s somewhat surprising the Eagles didn’t adjust their approach and make a stronger push to retain. It never came and Blankenship has indicated he felt genuinely wanted by DeMeco Ryans and the Texans.
Left in the wake of Blankenship’s departure is an open starting spot opposite projected second-year starter Drew Mukuba.
GM Howie Roseman has draft-proofed the safety position to some degree, even after trading 2023 third-round pick Sydney Brown for additional draft capital in April.
The Eagles re-signed veteran safety Marcus Epps, who stepped in opposite Blankenship last season after Mukuba suffered a fractured fibula. They also reworked Michael Carter’s contract, with the 27-year-old now being viewed more as a safety than a slot cornerback.
The other notable addition from the outside is veteran special teams standout J.T. Gray.
Epps, 30, brings far more experience at the safety position than Carter, but it appears the Eagles are eager to give the younger player a real opportunity.
The ultimate answer may not even be on the current roster, with the draft less than a month away. The Eagles have already hosted South Carolina safety Jalon Kilgore for a top-30 visit. That said, pairing a rookie with a second-year starter who is still developing could create challenges for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Roseman has often emphasized that acquisition season extends well beyond the draft—a point he proved by trading for C.J. Gardner-Johnson at the end of August ahead of the 2022 season.
For now, the Eagles’ starting safety to replace Blankenship remains TBD.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen