Eagles Howie Roseman Stays Busy, Makes Third Trade During Bye Week
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles are going to look a bit different when they take the field in Green Bay on Monday Night, different from the last time they played on Oct. 26 in a 38-20 win over the Giants, after Howie Roseman’s bye-week trading spree.
The team’s general manager added a third piece to what he hopes is a roster than can make a push for a second straight Super Bowl title when he acquired outside linebacker/edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins for a third-round pick. Miami is picking up a good portion of the salary, with the Dolphins paying $6.04 million of what Phillips is owed in the final year of his contract, with the Eagles absorbing just over $500,000.
The pick the Eagles are sending to Miami is expected to be their own selection in the round. They also have the Jets’ third-round pick, which will be very early in the round because New York is just 1-7. It’s a pick Roseman acquired when he traded Haason Reddick after the 2023 season. Philly is also expecting a comp pick between rounds three and four in next spring’s draft.
Phillips Joining Two New Cornerbacks On Eagles D
Phillips will join two other newcomers Roseman traded for last week – cornerbacks Michael Carter and Jaire Alexander. In addition to those three giving the Eagles a new look, the team should get Nolan Smith back from injured reserve, though his 21-day practice window to return has not yet been opened, and Brandon Graham, who unretired two weeks ago.
If the season ended today, the Eagles, at 6-2 and with head-to-head tiebreakers over the Bucs and Rams, and a better conference record than the Seahawks, would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m., but Roseman is probably done dealing, though one can never be sure with the GM/mad scientist.
Phillips is a free agent at the end of the season, so he is basically a rental player, unless Roseman decides to give him another contract. That, of course, will depend on how he performs over the final nine games and even that may not matter.
He played in nine games with Miami and had three sacks, which would lead the Eagles’ edge rush room. He also had 25 tackles and seven quarterback hits. The Dolphins drafted him 18th overall in 2021, which was the same year the Eagles took DeVonta Smith 10th overall. As a rookie, Phillips had 8.5 sacks and has 26 in his career.
Alexander also has an expiring contract at the end of the season, but Carter, who is just 26, is signed for two more years.
