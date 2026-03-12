Eagles Invest In Unlikely Position With Braden Mann

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have made their largest investment in a punter in the Howie Roseman era by agreeing to terms with Braden Mann on a four-year, $14 million extension.

Mann earned it with a really good 2025 season, producing 3,591 yards on 72 punts, a career-high 49.9 average with a second consecutive season of 20 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Mann is also regarded as an excellent holder for placekicker Jake Elliott, an often-forgotten part of the game until issues crop up.

Underrated Difference Maker

The Eagles' kicking operation during a recent practice - long snapper Charley Hughlett, holder Braden Mann, and kicker Jake Elliott. | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

The Texas A&M product joined the Eagles in 2023 after four seasons with the New York Jets. He arrived after things went south with Arryn Siposs early that season and has been very consistent since with averages of 49.8, 48.8 ad 49.9 during his three seasons with the organization.

Mann, of course, was the team’s punter during the Super Bowl LIX win over Kansas City and is set to be the longest-tenured player at the position for the Eagles since consistent veteran Donnie Jones held down the job from 2013 to 2017.

Jones and Mann are the only Super Bowl-winning punters in franchise history, so maybe there is something to chasing some consistency at a position too many regard as an afterthought.

Originally a sixth-round draft pick by the Jets in 2020, Mann set the Eagles’ franchise records for both gross (49.8) and net punting average (43.9) in 2023. He then broke the gross record last season, but came up short in net average last season (42.8)