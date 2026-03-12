Eagles Score Quiet Win in Braden Mann's Four-Year Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles are retaining a familiar face for the 2026 season and beyond.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Eagles are re-signing veteran punter Braden Mann on a four-year deal worth $14 million, including $7 million guaranteed.

"Punting paydays continue: Eagles free-agent punter Braden Mann is signing a four-year, $14 million extension, including $7 million guaranteed to return to Philadelphia, per sources," Schefter wrote.

A quiet win for Philadelphia

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) and punter Braden Mann (10) react after a made field goal against the Green Bay Packersn in the second half at Lambeau Field.

Mann spent the last three seasons in Philadelphia after spending the first three seasons of his career as a member of the New York Jets. Punter moves may not pop up often, especially one with this type of payday, but Mann is worth it. In 2025, he had an 82.3 Pro Football grade, which was good for fifth among the 32 qualifying punters in the National Football League. It's difficult to find a much better punter than Mann around the league right now.

The value is fair as well. The New Orleans Saints also dipped their toes into the punter market in free agency and signed veteran Ryan Wright to a four-year, $14 million deal as well. Wright finished the 2025 season with an 81.3 Pro Football Focus grade, which was one spot behind Mann at No. 6.

Again, punter news may not sound ground-breaking on paper, but having an elite punter is a weapon. Having an elite punter can give opposing offenses bad field position consistently, which then obviously helps the defense. Philadelphia has one of the better defenses on paper, even with Jaelan Phillips out the door. The Eagles are still looking around for ways to replace him and it would be a shock if one or two pass rushers didn't come to town. Overall, this defense is going to be good in 2026 with Vic Fangio leading the charge and re-signing Mann actually will help with that if he can maintain his momentum from the 2025 season.

Punter news may not make a million headlines, like re-signing Phillips would have, but the move is a quiet win that will have a legit impact on the team moving forward.