Eagles' Jaelan Phillips On Josh Allen: 'Incredible At What He Does'

PHILADELPHIA - Perhaps no Eagles defender is more well-versed in how to handle the Buffalo Bills and star quarterback Josh Allen than Jaelen Phillips.

Phillips spent the first 4 ½ years of his NFL career in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins before being dealt to the Eagles before the trade deadline, a move that has worked out well for Philadelphia.

Phillips has had an immediate impact on his new team with a sack, three tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, and 31 pressures in seven games.

That impact was good enough for Phillips to be a second alternate to the Pro Bowl roster.

“Definitely very familiar with them,” Phillips said after practice Tuesday. “Played the two times a year for the last five years, so they’re a dynamic team. Obviously Josh Allen is incredible at what he does, maybe the best in the worked at it. So, it’s always a challenge in itself to stop him.”

Dynamic Rushing Attack

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) gets a pass off during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not just Allen, however. Dynamic running back James Cook leads the NFL in rushing. The good news is that while there at playmakers at receiver and tight end, it’s not as dynamic as it once was foe the Bills.

“If you can’t stop [Allen], then you deal with James Cook, have to stop him, too,” Phillips lamented. “But at that point, that’s pretty much their whole offense, so if you can stop the run, control Josh, then that’s a recipe for success against them.”

For most of Phillips’ time with the Dolphins, Buffalo was dominating the AFC East.

“Once in five years,” Phillips said of beating the Bills. “You would’ve thought we won the Super Bowl the way we were excited about that. Granted, we had beaten them in like 7 years, so there was some pent-up aggression when it came to that.

“It will be nice to see them again.”

Will it be nice being in Buffalo, though?

“I think the environment is a challenge in itself,” Phillips admitted. “Buffalo fans are very passionate. Talk about homefield advantage in the NFL, I feel like there’s a few e few stadiums that really have it. Us, obviously the Linc being one, but I think Buffalo is kind of like that as well.

“I’m sure Eagles fans travel well, too, so that will be a fun experience in itself. It’s cold, but it’s cold here, too. It was cold in DC, so not really anything we haven’t seen.”

The early forecast for Buffalo on Sunday shows a strong chance for rain, with winds expected in the 10–15 mph range and gusts potentially reaching 20–25 mph.

