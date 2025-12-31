Eagles' Jalen Carter Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter returned from a three-game absence to have a massive impact during Philadelphia's 13-12 win over Buffalo in Week.

A blocked extra point attempt by Carter with 5:15 remaining in the fourth quarter ultimately proved to be the difference maker in a hard fought victory in rainy conditions.

Carter has a profound impact defensively as well, sacking Josh Allen and also batting down an Allen pass.

The superstar DT missed the Eagles' three previous games after Platelet Rich-Plasma therapy on both shoulders to relieve persistent pain in both shoulders which became untenable during a 24-15 loss against Chicago on Nov. 28.

The powerful Carter indicated he was unable to lift weights or even do one pushup before the PRP Therapy calmed things down enough for Carter to get back on the field and be an immediate differnce maker against the Bills.

A second-team All-Pro last season this is Carter's first career Player of the Week honor and he is the fourth Philadelphia player to earn weekly honors during an 11-5 season with the regular-season finale set for Sunday against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis has been a two-time winner this season (Week 3 as the Special Tems Player of the Week against the LA Rams after a walk-off blocked field goal in which he also returned for a touchdown and Week 11 as Defensive Player of the Week against Detroit).

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was the Defensive Player of the Week in Week 4 win over Tampa Bay and slot CB Cooper DeJean earned the gonor for his Week 16 performance at Washington.

Carter also becomes only the third Eagles defensive lineman to earn Special Team Player of the Week honors, joining Davis earlier this season and and Jevon Kearse in Week 12, of 2004.

The former Georgia star is the the third former Bulldogs defensive lineman to win a Special Teams Player of the Week award, alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Richard Seymour (two-time winner) and Davis.

Carter and several other key Eagles' starters are expected to sit for the Week 18 finale against Washington with an eye on the postseason. The reigning Super Bowl champions will either be the No. 2 or No. 3 seed on the NFC side with opponents that could range from the Los Angeles Rams to San Francisco or Green Bay.

If the Eagles beat the Commanders on Sunday and the Bears lose at home to the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia will jump to the No. 2 spot and face the Packers. Otherwise, Philly will stay at No. 3 and wait for the Rams or the 49ers.

