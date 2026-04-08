Eagles' Jalen Hurts Narratives vs. Reality: Separating Fact from Fiction

A wave of narratives has flooded Eagles discourse this offseason, many of them painting Jalen Hurts as the central problem in Philadelphia.

From the QB1’s alleged stubbornness with scheme elements to claims of internal dislike and organizational shade, the stories have often taken on a life of their own.

The reality is more nuanced.

Most of the takes distort or oversimplify both Hurts’ traits as a quarterback and the practical decisions being made by the Eagles front office and coaching staff.

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Let’s try to separate fact from fiction.

Narrative vs. Reality Breakdown:

Narrative: Hurts doesn’t like going under center or using motion in the offense and doesn’t want either in the Eagles' offensive scheme.

Reality: The more accurate description is that the Eagles’ quarterback is uncomfortable with both elements — a discomfort that traces directly back to his college background.

Hurts has spent almost his entire football life as a gun or pistol quarterback. Turning his back to the defense under center has never felt natural to him.

Last season, Nick Sirianni pushed for more snaps under center to help a struggling rushing attack. Hurts didn’t push back. He also accepted the increased use of motion under Kellen Moore without any public complaint.

Moore’s affinity for motion and “eye candy” stems from his own upbringing — his father was a high school coach and he played at Boise State, where pre-snap movement was a constant. Just as motion is second nature to Moore, operating from the gun is the constant in Hurts’ world.

Neither preference is inherently right or wrong. However, smart offensive coordinators build the scheme around the quarterback’s strengths rather than forcing square pegs into round holes.

That’s exactly what Moore did in Philadelphia, and that flexibility is a big reason he landed the head coaching job in New Orleans.

Scheming Things Up

Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion reviews his practice schedule during practice on Friday, August 1, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Narrative: Hurts is the one who loves all the hitch routes and four-verts concepts.

Reality: Hurts is not a natural anticipatory or rhythm-timing thrower. Like most modern quarterbacks, Hurts prefers to see his receivers clearly open before letting the ball go.

When you have talented receivers who can win one-on-one matchups, the simplest and most effective way to create that visibility is by running concepts like hitch routes at varying depths.

Four-verts, meanwhile, is a foundational NFL principle. Ironically, no team has historically milked it more successfully than the Green Bay Packers — from Brett Favre through Aaron Rodgers and now Jordan Love.

When Jason Kelce recently trolled Eagles fans by showing Packers film that began with a hitch route, it highlighted how much fans have been conditioned to hate extremely common, league-wide concepts — including those likely to show up in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s version of a Kyle Shanahan-inspired attack.

Narrative: Hurts is universally disliked inside the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

Reality: This one collapses under basic common sense.

By the time OTAs begin, the Eagles will have roughly 90 players, nearly 30 coaches, 35–40 people in football operations and scouting, plus dozens of additional support staff.

That’s well over 200 people. Expecting that many individuals to share a single, monolithic opinion about anyone is unrealistic.

Hurts is viewed as aloof by some and genuinely adored by others — including the most important voice in the building, owner Jeffrey Lurie.

That said, as a leader whose greatest strengths are often intangible, Hurts would benefit from putting more deliberate effort into winning over any remaining skeptics in the building.

Narrative: The Eagles are sending a message to Hurts by leaking negative stories to the media.

Reality: Media literacy is at an all-time low. ESPN’s recent lengthy piece on the QB was the product of an exhaustive reporting process, as Jeremy Fowler has explained in multiple interviews.

The timing (shortly after the league meetings) was almost certainly strategic from the network’s perspective, but the actual release was out of the reporters’ direct control. If the story hadn’t been thoroughly vetted, it wouldn’t have run when it did.

Narrative: The Eagles are sending a message to Hurts by refusing to engage in contract extension talks.

Reality: After a disappointing 2025 season when measured against expectations, it’s smart business for Philadelphia to see how Hurts performs in a new scheme before committing further.

Pushing any $50 million-plus extension discussion down the road until 2027 costs the team nothing and keeps maximum flexibility.

If Hurts bounces back and plays at a high level, the Eagles will happily pay him. If he delivers a third straight subpar season as a passer, the team will still have every option available with very little guaranteed money after 2026.