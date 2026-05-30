Buy In: This Time Eagles' Jalen Hurts Understands The Why In Offensive Reboot

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts did push back at times against an in-season offensive shift implemented by Nick Sirianni and then-offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo in the 2025 season, as the Eagles desperately tried to jumpstart a stagnant offense.

In many ways, that offense pivot, which generated some positives, especially in the running game, was the genesis for what is going on right now in Philadelphia, a full-blown rebooting of the offensive scheme toward a Shanahan/McVay style of system that emphasizes a stretch running game paired with frequent under-center looks to create a more cohesive play-action passing attack.

In Sirianni's mind, this is the system that best helps the Eagles deal with "the junk" of unscouted looks that was throw at them as the reigning Super Bowl champions entering last season.

Hurts showed no hesitation in embracing the new approach earlier this week during the Eagles’ first OTA practice open to the media at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The key difference, a team source said, is that the Eagles were not prepared to implement that style of offense last season. This year, it’s being installed from Day 1 with greater expertise on staff, led by new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, run game coordinator Ryan Mahaffey, and offensive line coach Chris Kuper.

Understanding the Why?

Sean Mannion meets with reporters on May 21, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Though not directly asked about last year’s reported pushback, Hurts alluded to it in an unprompted fashion.

“I think you can throw anyone under center,” Hurts said. “The question is, ‘Why? Why are you doing what you’re doing? What are you complementing? What’s your motivation behind it?’”

For Hurts, understanding the “why” is critical. He has expressed a desire to become an expert at his position.

“I do really want to become an expert at the position, and I want to grow within the position,” he said. “That’s obviously hard to do when [the offensive coordinator/play-caller] is always changing. But that’s not going to stop me from trying to be the best that I can be.”

Hurts emphasized the importance of building a strong foundational understanding of the new system.

“Philosophically, it’s different than what we’ve done in the past,” he explained. “In a play-action game, you’re influencing different players, running different schemes — whether it’s pull schemes, gap schemes, inside zone, or outside zone.

“There’s a whole idea behind it.”

Last season, attempting to layer those complex play-action concepts without a solid foundation proved difficult for Hurts.

Ultimately, the success of the offense will depend on the coaching staff’s abilities to teach it properly and the players’ execution. But having the franchise quarterback fully bought in significantly improves the chances of it working.