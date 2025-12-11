Eagles' Jordan Davis Is Stepping Up As A Locker-Room Leader

PHILADELPHIA - The Positivity Bunny had a short stint on Philadelphia but the vibes and smiles provided by A.J. Dillon's offseason holiday purchase were always redundant because fourth-year pro Jordan Davis had already taken over as the thermostat in the Eagles' locker room.

With Philadelphia riding a three-game skid and most of the angst falling toward the offense after a strong defensive performance in a losing effort against the Chargers on Monday night, Davis made sure to express his confidence in the other side of the ball which was coming off a career-high, five-turnover performance by quarterback Jalen Hurts in what was a 22-19 overtime setback.

“I feel like a lot of people are just kind of losing faith," Davis said after a walkthrough practice on Wednesday. "And you know, whether that's y'all [the media], whether that's the fans, whatever. But me, I'm still 10 toes down for this team.

"I'm still 10 toes down."

Part of that optimism if obviously the defense, which put together a dominating performance up front, harassing Justin Herbert from start to finish. Davis himself had one of the best games of his career, generating six pressures, two sacks and four run stops, per Pro Football Focus.

"I mean it was cool," Davis said of the performance. "It's cool just going out there every week, I mean being a part of that. More credit to the guys like Mo [Moro Ojomo], BY (Byron Young), BY has a coming out party. A coming out party and we just talked about that and he wanted to make plays himself.

"Selfishly, we all want to make plays, but when you got to do it and you're doing it with your guys. Then you know in the circumstances we were in [without second-team All-Pro Jalen Carter], it's all hands on deck and just seeing the guys play and excel, ball out like I know the game didn't shake the way we wanted it to but at the end of the day, I have nothing bad to say in terms of our effort, in terms of our execution."

Faith In The Offense

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There could be bad things to say about the offense but don't say that to Davis.

“I'm so deep into this faith in the offense that I have that one day - hopefully very, very soon - it's going to click,” Davis said. “And when it does click, watch out. Because we all know what we're capable of.

"... Like, I'm the one. I hope that we go out there one game and we just put a 100-ball on it."

One hundred points is hyperbole, of course, but Davis' faith in his teammates is very real.

“I have the faith, and I'm always telling them, I'm always confident, I always say, before we walk out, go on the field for the game. I say each and every [expletive] in this locker room, I have full faith in," the Georgia product said. "I have full faith in them because I wouldn't be playing this game at my purest confidence if I wasn't confident in the team that I have behind me.

“And I'm really grateful. I'm grateful because even though we’re not doing too hot on the offensive side, when you have somebody that tells you that they believe in you? They at least want to play hard for them. And if that's all they give me, I'm cool with that.

"I'm cool with that."

MORE NFL: Embattled Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Goes 'Back To Work'