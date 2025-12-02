Eagles' Nick Sirianni Shields Jalen Hurts From Rushing Rumors

There's been a lot said about the Philadelphia Eagles, and specifically about Jalen Hurts over the last few weeks.

Philadelphia hasn't been sharp out of the Week 9 bye week and is 2-2 over its last four games, including back-to-back losses. Reports surfaced a few weeks ago pointing towards anonymous frustrations in the locker room against Hurts. Players and coaches left and right came to Hurts' defense.

Nick Sirianni defended Jalen Hurts once again

Reports have also surfaced centered around the idea that Hurts may want to run the ball less than he has in previous years. While this is the case, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni once again came to the two-time Pro Bowler's defense on Tuesday, while joining 94WIP Sports Radio while acknowledging that the 27-year-old has "proven" that he'll do anything to help the Eagles win games.

"One thing I'll say is Jalen will do anything," Sirianni said. "I think Jalen has proven that he'll do anything he needs to do to win each and every game and if that means running, he'll run. If that means throwing it or handing it to (Saquon Barkley) 20 times, he'll do that. If that means throwing it 50 times, he'll do that. And so that's one thing I can say. It is...I don't want to downplay anything that anybody hears with reports, but like we are not focused on that. It's not like, 'Hey this report was out, let's Jalen and I have a conversation about it.'

"When you're totally focused on what you have to do and not focused on anything else, then those things doing affect you. That's how we have to live because as you guys know, there's different reports of everything out there...If we involved ourselves in all of those things, I wouldn't have time to do anything else. We're in a constant communication about everything and that's why it's so important you go through your process and talk through everything."

Hurts' rushing numbers are behind where they have been in previous years. There's no denying that. But it doesn't sound like Sirianni, or the team in general, is feeding into the reports out there.

