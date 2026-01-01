Eagles' Jordan Mailata On The Offense: 'We've Been Doubted Before'

PHILADELPHIA - The pundits will have to press pause of the Eagles' much-discussed offensive issues until Wild Card Weekend.

With many of Philadelphia's key starters set to rest in the regular-season finale that means the last look at the group was the ugly second half at Buffalo where the offense managed 16 total yards and Jalen Hurts failed to complete a pass.

“I think anything beyond what we’ve done becomes not important,” Hurts said on Wednesday. “It’s about what we do with the opportunities that we have. I’m excited about this opportunity this week to improve and ultimately everything we have in front of us.”

What's in front for the reigning Super Bowl champions is Wild Card Weekend and a home game against three potential opponents: the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco or Green Bay.

What will meet that opponent is a championship-level defense, something Jeffrey Lurie recently noted, and the perceived underachieving offense which enters Week 18 at No. 24 in total yards and No. 19 in points per game. Advanced numbers like EPA/play are more optimistic (No. 12 overall).

Confidence seems high with star left tackle Jordan Mailata pointing to the demonstrated performance of a core group that knows how to win in January.

“I think we’ve been here before," Mailata said. "We’ve been doubted before. I think we’ve had these same questions heading into last year. And so, for us, we welcome that challenge. It’s not like we’re just pushing it under the carpet. We’re doing everything we can to get this run game going, to get this play-action game going to help and give our defense a rest.

“But we’ve been here before. We’ve been doubted and every time we’ve proven them wrong. That’s why I have confidence. That’s why everyone else does as well.”

A defense that is peaking at the right time is also buoying the mindset around the NovaCare Complex.

“I think one thing I 100% know and I can get behind is the energy of our defense,” Mailata said. “If I look back through this whole year, it’s been the most consistent thing this year. And it’s picked us up in games when we weren’t doing anything and it’s helped start us hot in games. They’ve been the most consistent thing.”

Difference Maker



Jaelan Phillips at his first Eagles practice on Nov. 6, 2025. | Courtesy of the Philadelphia Eagles

Since the trade for edge defender Jaelan Phillips the Eagles have allowed just 14.5 points per game, No. 1 in the NFL.

"Anytime you add a good player to your team on the field, it's going to help everybody," defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said when aked about Phillips' impact. "If your pass rush takes an uptick, that helps everybody. If your run defense takes an uptick, that helps everybody. If your corners can cover, that helps everybody. So it's a domino effect. I don't think it helps just one position. It helps everybody."

The offense, meanwhile, is hard at work trying to limit the lulls like the second half against Buffalo.

“All we want to do is contribute," Mailata said. “And it hurts us when we don’t contribute. When we suck, that hurts. And we know it too. Us on the sideline, we’re all problem-solving, trying to figure out how to contribute to this win. That’s why I feel like it is a great opportunity for us to learn from our mistakes but also learn that this is football. This is going to happen.

"The defense is going to have our back."

The luxury of complementary football keeps buying the Eagles time.

“Now heading into the playoffs, our goal, my goal at least, is to help contribute," said Mailata. "Stay on the field and contribute to win because I think if we can play total football and complete football, I think everyone would have a great playoff run.”

