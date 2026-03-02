Eagles Keep Adding To Coaching Staff With Ex-Army Assistant Allen Smith
The Eagles keep adding to their 2026 coaching staff, this time tabbing former Army defensive line coach Allen Smith as an assistant outside linebackers coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
That’s a position the team didn’t have on the coaching staff in the 2025 season, although Ronell Williams, who recently left to become the linebackers coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, had the title of defensive quality control/assistant linebackers, where he aided linebackers coach Bobby King.
Smith would presumably be helping defensive ends/outside LBs coach Jeremiah Washburn, who tutors the edge defenders and overhang players.
Smith spent one year with the Black Knights, arriving after a three-year stint (2022-24) at Georgia State, where he also served as the defensive line coach.
The veteran college coach did have one previous season of coaching experience in the NFL during the 2021 season with the Houston Texans as an assistant defensive line coach.
Smith's other college stops were Wofford (2018-2020) as the D-Line coach, where the Terriers had back-to-back berths in the NCAA FCS playoffs in 2018 and 2019 and the top defense in the Southern Conference during both of those seasons.
Smith also had one season as the defensive line coach at VMI (2017) and one season at Duke as a defensive operations assistant (2016).
As a player, Smith was a standout defensive lineman at Wofford when the team was on a run of four consecutive NCAA FCS playoff berths, including SoCon titles in 2010 and 2012. He served as team captain as a senior.
Talent To Work With
In Philadelphia, some of the players Allen will be tasked with helping are Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and pending unrestricted free agent Jaelan Phillips, the Eagles' top in-house priority during free agency.
The Eagles have also brought on board former CFL OLB Jose Ramirez on a futures deal.
