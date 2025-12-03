Eagles Kevin Patullo Appreciates Head Coach's Unwavering Support

PHILADELPHIA – Nick Sirianni has consistently had his offensive coordinator’s back, through a season in which it would be easy to sacrifice Kevin Patullo to placate the fans, who somehow believe the wreckage of the offense is all his fault.

Patullo is the face of the offense that has score 21 points or less in four straight games and is near the bottom of the league in total offense, ranked 24th overall. It’s more than just the OC’s problem, and you can point to the 11 starters on offense whose heads often seem to be more in the clouds than on what’s taking place on the field and who continually commit foolish pre-snap penalties and constantly have communication breakdowns for whatever reason 13 weeks into their 18-week odyssey.

Sirianni has publicly had to come out in support of Patullo because he’s been asked about him several times over the past few weeks. Each time, he says he is not making a change at OC or with play calling.

OC Appreciates Coach's Support

Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo talks during media availability at Super Bowl LIX. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on Si

“When you go back to when him and I got here together, we have a strong working relationship,” said the OC on Wednesday, as the Eagles prepare to play the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football.

“I know he trusts me and I trust him. I think it goes back and forth to where he puts all of us as coaches in spots where we can be successful and that’s what’s important. It does say a lot. He knows that we’re going to do everything as a staff that we need to do to get the win and get the job done and continue to improve, so I think just him having confidence in all of us together really says a lot.”

Patullo came to the Eagles in 2021, when Sirianni took over for Doug Pederson. He was the passing game coordinator, which meant he worked primarily deep enough in the shadows that some fans probably didn’t even know who he was.

Most probably didn’t even know where he lived, but do now, as evidence by the hooligans who egged his South Jersey residence earlier in the week.

“When you first start coaching, you know it’s always there, and as you start to develop your career and you move up and you move up and you move up, you gotta learn from people,” he said. “Nick does a great job with all of us as coaches just preparing us for these kinds of moments, and different mentors you have.

"You know the pressure’s there, but we all accept it because we ultimately want to be at the highest part of our coaching career and continue working through that. This is part of it. It’s a challenge, but it makes it fun, and when you look back on it, you hope you have more good than bad memories.”

Certainly, having his home egged will be a bad memory that will last a lifetime, even if the Eagles find a way to win a second straight Super Bowl in California this February.

“When you go through the process like this, it defines you as a person in your career, but not as an individual and not as your family,” he said. “I think when you look at the big picture, it’s just a piece of who we all are as coaches, who I am, who my family is, and ultimately, it’s a great career that we’re in.

“We get to do something that very few people get to do. We’re one of 32, I am, Nick is, we all are, in the world. When you look at it that way, we’re very fortunate, and it’s exciting.”

More NFL: Eagles OC Takes High Road From Fans' Disgraceful Display Of Vandalism