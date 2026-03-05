Eagles' Lane Johnson Ignites Maxx Crosby Dream With Single Tweet

The Philadelphia Eagles could use another big-time pass rusher and legendary offensive tackle Lane Johnson got the fanbase into a frenzy on Thursday with just one tweet.

Johnson took to X on Thursday and posted an eyeball emoji while tagging Las Vegas Raiders superstar pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The trade market is already moving around the league. Earlier in the day on Thursday, the Chicago Bears traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. The New York Jets traded Jermaine Johnson II to the Tennessee Titans during combine week. The Kansas City Chiefs traded cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. Also, the Detroit Lions traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

In the aftermath of the Moore deal, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that teams have gotten a sense that the Raiders are "more open" to the idea of moving Crosby.

The Eagles have been linked to the superstar

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Sources: Teams in the trade market have gotten the sense that the Raiders are more open to the idea of trading Maxx Crosby, and it’s a situation that is only going to intensify," Schultz wrote on X on Thursday afternoon.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote on March 2 that he was leaning towards a Crosby deal getting done throughout the week and that the Eagles have been a team that has checked in on him.

"I’d lean toward a Maxx Crosby trade happening, and maybe this week. But there’s going to have to be some needle-threading," Breer wrote. "I don’t think the Raiders want to go through the song-and-dance of shopping him, nor do I believe Crosby wants it advertised that he’s looking for suitors, given his bond with owner Mark Davis, and his view of himself as a Raider. ...

"We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability."

So, is Johnson's tweet recruiting or a sign of a deal to come? If you're an Eagles fan, this certainly is something to keep an eye on now. It's wild that one emoji can do that, but that is the case.