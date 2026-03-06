Eagles-AJ Brown Sweepstakes Takes Turn With 2 Frontrunners

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the subject of more trade rumors than any other team in the National Football League so far this offseason.

On the bright side, the Eagles have been linked to Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby. Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson even raised some eyebrows on Thursday by tweeting at the Raiders superstar.

On the negative side, the trade rumors around AJ Brown won't quiet down. The noise has been loud around Brown since the offseason began and it only picked up steam even more during the 2026 National Football Scouting Combine. On Thursday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer shared on X that with the Buffalo Bills landing DJ Moore, it leaves the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens as the two "most likely potential partners" for a deal around Brown.

The Eagles superstar has been linked to a few teams

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"The Bills trading for WR D.J. Moore would theoretically take them out of the A.J. Brown market. They checked in with the Eagles about their wide receiver, from what I understand," McLane wrote. "Patriots and Ravens are the most likely potential partners, especially as I understand it, the Eagles inclined to only deal with AFC teams."

Rumors and reports have been pointing to the Patriots all offseason. The chatter started even before the Super Bowl. Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported interest from New England, but noted that the franchise viewed the asking price as "unserious."

Ravens superstar, and former teammate of Brown with the Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry, publicly pushed for Baltimore to make a run at Brown during Super Bowl Week.

As of right now, a deal still shouldn't be viewed as likely. If the Eagles get a massive return, maybe. But that hasn't happend to this point. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that the Eagles are looking for a "Quinnen Williams-like" package in return. The Cowboys traded a first-round pick, second-round pick and a player for Williams. There have clearly been reports out there regarding potential price tags. The noise is out there. But no one has stepped up and reached it.