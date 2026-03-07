Why Eagles Didn't Win Maxx Crosby Sweepstakes

The Philadelphia Eagles were among the teams linked to five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby before he ultimately was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Friday night.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on March 2 that he believed a Crosby trade could be coming as soon as this week and he was correct. On top of that, Breer noted that the Eagles were among the teams "keeping tabs" on Crosby's availability.

"These are the questions the Raiders will have to ask themselves, weighing keeping one of the NFL’s best players against having more capital to build a team that Fernando Mendoza has a great chance to grow with," Breer wrote. "We should know soon enough which path the Raiders are taking, with teams like Dallas, Chicago, Baltimore, Buffalo, New England, Philadelphia and the Rams keeping tabs on his availability."

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson added fuel to the fire by tweeting at Crosby during the week, but Philadelphia is not the Pro Bowler's next home. Why is that the case? Eagles insider Derrick Gunn shared on X that the asking price was too "steep" and the "priority" remains bringing back Jaelan Phillips.

"He was never coming to Philly," Gunn wrote. "Raiders asking price was [too] steep ... Eagles main priority remains diligently working on resigning Jaelan Phillips."

Raiders asking price was to steep ..... Eagles main priority remains diligently working on resigning Jaelan Phillips https://t.co/PHued07LHH — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) March 7, 2026

The price tag did end up being pretty wild. The Ravens gave up two first-round picks to get the deal with the Las Vegas Raiders over the finish line. To put it into perspective how big this deal was, ESPN's Jamison Hensley shared that this is actually the first time in Baltimore's history in which it used a first-round pick to trade for a veteran.

"In the biggest trade in franchise history, the Baltimore Ravens are acquiring five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders for first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday night," Hensley wrote. "The deal is contingent on Crosby passing a physical, which can't occur until the start of the new league year Wednesday.

"This marks the first time in the Ravens' 31-year existence that they have used a first-round pick to trade for a veteran player. Baltimore had the No. 14 pick in this year's draft."

The Eagles aren't afraid to get a trade done, but clearly the Crosby market was explosive. The Eagles can solve their pass rush issue simply by re-signing Phillips and not giving up two first-rounders.