Eagles Likely to Add a Top-100 Wide Receiver in 2026 NFL Draft — With or Without A.J. Brown

With or without A.J. Brown moving forward, the Eagles are expected to add a talented wide receiver within the top 100 picks of this month’s NFL Draft.

The modern college game continues to churn out wideouts at a historic rate, and the 2026 class is no exception. As many as 18 receivers are projected among the top 100 players on various big boards, giving teams like the Eagles plenty of options across the first two days.

Even if Brown remains on the roster for the 2026 season, Philadelphia doesn’t appear content to stand pat at the position.

Multiple sources around the league expect Brown to be moved, with the most likely timing coming after June 1 — when the Eagles can spread his significant dead-cap hit across two seasons.

Absent Brown, the Eagles would shift DeVonta Smith into a full-time WR1 role, something the organization believes the emerging sixth-year star is ready for.

Free-agent addition Hollywood Brown would then compete for the WR2 spot alongside a presumed draft pick, while lower-cost veteran options like Elijah Moore and returning players Darius Cooper, Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, Danny Gray, and Quez Watkins battle for depth roles throughout the summer.

Known Interest

Omar Cooper Jr. participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To date, the Eagles have hosted known 30 visits with three wide receivers: Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), Chris Bell (Louisville), Caleb Douglas (Texas Tech).

Cooper is viewed as a potential first-round talent with explosive inside/outside versatility.

The big-bodied Bell possesses legitimate first-round upside but is expected to slide into the second round after tearing his ACL late in the 2025 season.

Douglas, a towering 6-foot-3½, 206-pound prospect, projects as a Day 3 target with strong contested-catch skills on the outside.

De’Zhaun Stribling of Ole Miss, another lengthy Day 3 X prospect, is also set to visit the Jefferson health Training Complex.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host Ole Miss WR De’Zhaun Stribling for a 30 visit, per league source.



6’2”, 207 lbs vertical threat ran 4.36 in Indy. Name to know that’s buzzing in the Day 2 bucket. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 10, 2026

In recent mock drafts from plugged-in national insiders, the Eagles have increasingly been linked to receivers in the first two rounds.

Names frequently mentioned include Denzel Boston (Washington), Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), and Makai Lemon (USC) in Round 1.

Boston stands out as a particularly intriguing fit. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and Washington head coach Jeff Fisch were college roommates and remain close, which could provide Philly with valuable intel on the big-bodied playmaker.

The value in this year’s draft resembles a bell curve: the drop-off after the first 15-20 picks is relatively significant, creating a similar talent gradient from roughly picks 20 through 50.

While that range contains more high-end offensive linemen than wide receivers, the WR talent thickens noticeably in the second round. As a result, many prognosticators see the smart approach for the Eagles as targeting offensive line help early, then pivoting to a wide receiver on Day 2.

“I think there is really great depth in this wide receiver class,” pro scout and NFL Draft founder Ric Serritella said. “I would personally hold off [until Round 2].”

That’s easier said than done for a perceived contender, though.

“The Eagles are built to win now. I don’t think they have the patience to really rely on a rookie who may not be able to contribute fully in Year 1,” said Serritella, who pointed to two SEC receivers – Zachariah Branch of Georgia and Germie Bernard of Alabama as potential immediate contributors who could be available at No. 54 overall.

If the Eagles want the big-bodied X receiver, the recommendation from Serritella is Southern California’s Ja’Kobi Lane, who runs a 4.47 at 6-foot-4 ½.

Regardless of how the Brown situation resolves itself, adding another dynamic pass-catcher appears to be a priority in Philadelphia. With the draft under two weeks away, the Eagles are well-positioned to bolster a position group that is critical to what’s expected to be an evolving passing offense.