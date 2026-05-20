Could Eagles Revisit A.J. Brown Trade Talks With Rams? What Philly May Receive in Potential Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles were close to dealing A.J. Brown -- and the recipient wasn't the New England Patriots.

There were discussions involving the Eagles and Los Angeles Rams earlier this offseason, and the Eagles were close to dealing Brown to their NFC rivals (per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on The Rich Eisen Show). This was in the early part of free agency, when there was a bigger market for Brown.

A deal never transpired, as the Eagles were seeking a first-round pick for Brown. Would the Rams have given up a first-round pick for Brown at one point? Would they have given up a player and a pick?

Whatever happened between the Eagles and Rams can certainly be revisited, as the Rams are in a Super Bowl championship window and had interest in Brown previously. Remember, the Eagles don't have to trade Brown on June 2. They can wait until training camp to part ways with Brown at this point.

Are the Rams still a suitor for Brown?

The Rams were interested in Brown once, so why not call the Eagles up and see where they stand in trade negotiations with other teams. Even if there's a deal agreed upon with another team, the Rams can hear what the offer was and come back with a better offer.

That plays into Eagles general manager Howie Roseman's hands, as he can get the offer he wants for Brown -- which involves a first-round pick in 2027. Perhaps Roseman has that already and can get an extra high draft pick on top of the once he has.

The Eagles and Rams were deep in talks for Brown before, and it likely involved a first-round pick (the Rams had No. 13 and No. 29 in the 2026 draft). Why not see if the Eagles are willing to take a late-first round pick again -- since the Rams are supposed to be a Super Bowl contender in 2026.

As long as Brown is available, the Rams are in play.

What do the Eagles ultimately want?

The goal for the Eagles is a first-round pick, and that's to start. The preferred compensation is a 2027 first-round pick and a high draft pick in 2028, but that has been difficult for the Eagles to acquire due to Brown's contract and the pickle they're stuck in with the post-June 1 cap hit.

The Eagles couldn't trade Brown before June 1 because they want to split the dead cap into two seasons, not take that large hit in one offseason. This is where teams could lowball the Eagles and offer them a 2028 first-round pick and a lower draft pick in 2027 -- instead of the 2027 first-round pick the Eagles desire.

As the offseason grew and teams filled their 2026 roster plans, the number of suitors died off. This all can change after June 1, when Brown is available to be acquired again. The trade destination is believed to be the Patriots, which is what makes the Rams interest even more intriguing.

If the Eagles can get that 2027 first-round pick to start, game on.

Do Rams have any players Eagles want?

This makes revisiting a deal with the Rams intriguing. The Rams were going to part ways with Davante Adams if they acquired Brown, so maybe the Eagles would take on Adams and his $28 million cap number for 2026. The 34-year-old Adams would be a free agent after the season, and has been a touchdown merchant for the majority of his career.

Perhaps the Eagles would take Adams as a compliment to DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon, but the Eagles are set at wide receiver with or without Brown. Maybe taking Adams' contract nets the Eagles a 2027 first-round pick.

The Rams might have a safety the Eagles want, as Kamren Curl would be a strong fit in Vic Fangio's defense. Curl has a cap number of $7.4 million in 2026 and $14.4 million in 2027 and 2028 -- and he's only 27 years old.

Curl could start at safety opposite Andrew Mukuba and complete the Eagles secondary. They can have the starting safety spot set and actually invest in the position, since the Eagles spend the least amount of money at safety in the NFL.

Roseman loves player swaps, and the Rams have a safety that could entire the Eagles to trade Brown to a Super Bowl contender in their own conference.