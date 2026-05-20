Why Eagles Are In Position To Wait Past June 1 To Deal A.J. Brown

The post-June 1 deadline can't come soon enough for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia can finally deal A.J. Brown and move past the biggest offseason storyline in an offseason full of them. Brown and the Eagles have agreed to move on, and a deal may already be completed.

The Eagles just have to wait past June 1 to announce a potential move for salary cap purposes. What if the Eagles want a better compensation package or what if a better trade offer comes their way?

Just because the June 1 deadline passes, that doesn't mean the Eagles have to trade Brown on June 2. The Eagles may just be in position to wait this out, even if the offseason rumors swirl.

Why hold out a deal on June 2?

The Eagles likely have a deal agreed upon to trade Brown, and that destination is believed to be the Patriots. The deal can still be agreed upon, but the Eagles don't have to deal Brown on June 2.

This would be ideal for Brown to be dealt, as the sooner he can start with his new team the better. What if June 2 hits and other teams call the Eagles and have renewed interest in the star wide receiver?

Certainly Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has been working the phones over the past few months, trying to get the best offer available for a premium player. If Roseman can fetch a 2027 first-round pick, then game on.

The 2028 first-round pick may be the best offer on the table right now, but perhaps that changes if the Eagles wait it out.

Again, the deal doesn't have to be done on June 2.

The interest can increase

Deadlines spur action. Always have and always well.

Teams aren't going to talk to the Eagles about Brown right now, because they have time to put together a trade package. They could call the Eagles to show interest, but a front office doesn't want to overplay it's hand either.

Remember, the Eagles and Brown are moving on. Teams know the Eagles are looking to move Brown and can lowball offers right now if they so choose. When that June 1-deadline hits, all of a sudden teams may not have a chanc eto get him.

Think about this. What if a team believes they are in Super bowl contention and is aan elite wideout away from that happening? What if a team belives Brown is the missing piece to get them to a championship?

All of a sudden that 2027 first-round pick is worth parting ways. That may be what pushes teh Eagles to agree to a deal with that team and go from there.

If multiple teams up the ante, that's a significant victory for the Eagles. The longer they can hold out for the best deal possible, the better.

When is the real deadline to trade Brown?

June 2 is the start of the Brown sweepstakes, assuming there is no deal already in place for the star wide receiver. Even if the Eagles have a deal they like, they could wait it out a few more days to see if other teams are late bidders.

So if June 2 isn't the deadline, when is the deadline? That's all perspective.

Brown has waited long enough. He wants to get to his 2026 team as soon as possible. The Eagles also are ready to turn the page and move on, so the sooner they can no longer say "A.J. Brown is still with the Eagles' and avoid the A.J. Brown questions the better.

The Eagles could wait until after mandatory minicamp to complete a deal, but teams are off for five weeks in June and July. In fairness to brown, he needs time to get to know the playbook of his new offense -- but the Eagles don't have to owe him that right as they seek out the best deal.

The deadline is fluid, but the latest to move on from Brown would be before training camp begins so this isn't a topic in the heat of summer. Mid-June would seem like the best time to move on, as Brown isn't at voluntary portion of OTAs nor will likely be at mandatory minicamp.

The Eagles basically have two weeks post-June 1 to get something done. That's enough time given all the conversations they have had this offseason.

The wheels are in motion

For those still in denial Brown is getting dealt, why did the Eagles spend a first-round pick on a wide receiver (Makai Lemon), sign two wideouts in free agency (Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, and acquire a receiver and give him a $12.5 million contract extension (Dontayvion Wicks).

That's a significant amount of offseason moves to simply retain a wide receiver that's ready to move on. The Eagles made sure they had a contingency plan if Brown was dealt, centered about DeVonta Smith as the WR1.

Brown will be dealt at some point. Whether that's June 2 of not remains the mystery.