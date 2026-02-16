Eagles Linked to $13 Million Jets Pro Bowl Edge

If the Philadelphia Eagles are unable to bring back Jaelan Phillips this offseason, there could be another issue for the team's pass rush.

Philadelphia struggled to get after the quarterback early in the 2026 season. That's why the Eagles went out and acquired Phillips from the Miami Dolphins ahead of the 2025 trade deadline. The Eagles knew he would be a pending free agent after the campaign. Phillips thrived in Vic Fangio's system and plugged the hole for the Eagles in the second half of the season.

If he were to leave, Philadelphia would be right back where it was before landing Phillips. It's not as if an internal option popped up to replace Phillips over the last few weeks of the regular season. If Phillips walks, the Eagles will need one or two more high-end pass rushers. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox floated an intriguing idea: Jermaine Johnson II of the New York Jets.

The Eagles need to get aggressive this offseason

"No. 4. Jermaine Johnson II, Edge, New York Jets," Knox wrote. "Projected Trade Value: 2026 3rd-round pick, 2027 5th-round pick. The New York Jets sold off key players Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner at last year's trade deadline, and they may continue turning over their roster in the offseason. Edge-rusher Jermaine Johnson II should be a player closely watched by teams in need of pass-rush help. The 2022 first-round pick was a Pro Bowler in his second season but missed most of 2024 with a torn Achilles and underwhelmed in 2025.

"SNY's Connor Hughes reported the Jets weren't 'particularly interested' in dealing Johnson for a second-round pick at the trade deadline. Of course, that was a half-season ago and before New York was staring down the chance to draft another promising edge-rusher. The Jets would save $13.4 million in cap space by trading Johnson, who is entering the final year of his contract. Potential Suitors: Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans."

If the Eagles can't bring back Phillips, Johnson would be a good, short-term band-aid to help plug the hole. He is under contract for the 2026 season at just over $13.4 million after he had the fifth-year option on his rookie deal picked up.

Johnson is just 27 years old and was a Pro Bowler in 2023. That year, he started all 17 games for the Jets and had one interception, seven passes defended, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 7 1/2 sacks and 55 total tackles. He only played in two games in 2024, but returned to the field in 2025. He had three sacks and 43 total tackles in 14 games played.

It's still a bit early in the offseason to speculate about potential deals, but if the Eagles are unable to retain Phillips, this is the type of move the team should consider. Johnson is the exact type of player who could replace Phillips well, but would only be a short-term solution. Plus, the $13.4 million price tag is perfectly affordable for one year.

