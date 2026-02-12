Eagles Get Jaelan Phillips Prediction Fans Can Be Excited About

The Philadelphia Eagles need to figure out the pass rush this offseason.

It was an issue early on in 2025 and the Eagles solved it by adding Jaelan Phillips ahead of the trade deadline in a deal with the Miami Dolphins. This was a short-term solution, though. Phillips is a pending free agent right now. It was always known that there was at least a chance that Philadelphia might not be able to keep Phillips beyond the 2025 season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

If the Eagles don't bring him back, or a pass rusher of the same level, they're going to be in a tough spot once again. Arguably, Phillips should be the guy. He has shown that he can have success in Vic Fangio's system and he's just 26 years old. If the Eagles could land him on any deal, whether it is a multi-year pact or a one-year deal, it would be positive for the franchise.

This would be a dream

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) celebrates after a sack against the San Francisco 49ers with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Fortunately, the perception out there is in Philadelphia's favor right now. For example, FOX Sports' Greg Auman predicted that Phillips will re-sign. To make matters better, he threw out the idea of a one-year, $15 million deal.

"No. 10. Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Eagles," Auman wrote. Phillips, 26, got traded at the deadline when the Dolphins decided they weren't going to be able to keep him, but it was an underwhelming 2025 — two sacks in eight games with the Eagles after three sacks in nine games with the Dolphins.

"He's had injury concerns in the past and has 28 total sacks in five NFL seasons, peaking with 8.5 as a rookie in 2021. Phillips' pressure rates were solid and he's drawn praise from Vic Fangio. Could a one-year, $15 million deal get it done and allow him to reset himself at a higher value in 2027? Prediction: Re-signs with Eagles."

This would be a dream scenario for Philadelphia. If the perception out there is that Phillips will need to settle for a short-term deal, this would be the type of move that helps the team in 2026 without breaking the bank too much. With big financial decisions to come, like a Jalen Carter or Jalen Hurts extension. This would be a dream move to keep Phillips and not have to hand out multiple years.

More NFL: Eagles Mock Draft Makes Surprisingly Bold Pick at No. 23