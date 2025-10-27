Eagles May Have Another Three-Headed Monster Like 2017 Super Bowl Team
PHILADELPHIA – When he was younger, still new to the game around the age of 7, he took a handoff, and somewhere between the line of scrimmage and the goal line, his helmet came flying off. He never went down. He kept running, pinballing onward off defenders.
That’s when his mom said he was “running like a tank.” There were other incidents of him being a tank, always running into things when he was growing up, and never slowing down. So, he went from his given first name of Cartavious to Tank, as in Tank Bigsby.
The Eagles and their fans saw him live up to that nickname on Sunday in the team’s 38-20 win over the New York Giants. He averaged 11.6 yards per carry, with 104 yards on nine carries.
It was his third career game with 100-plus rushing yards and second-highest rushing total of his career, behind a 118-yard and two-touchdown performance on Oct. 20 last year against the Patriots when he was with the Jaguars.
“Obviously, there's a reason we traded for him," said head coach Nick Sirianni. "A really explosive runner, and you see that. We see that all the time in practice. As he's caught up to our system and everything that we do and learning it, he's gotten more opportunities, and it's been fun to see him run with the football.”
Do Eagles Have Three-Headed Monster?
Saquon Barkley will still get his carries. He’s still the lead dog in that backfield, but the Eagles used a three-headed rushing monster to win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season, with LeGarrette Blount, Corey Clement, and Jay Ajayi, who the Eagles traded for at the deadline.
Perhaps the addition of Bigsby with Barkley and the rushing threat that Jalen Hurts presents, the three-headed monster style attack is back.
The season was one week old when Eagles general manager Howie Roseman acquired Bigsby on Sept. 8 for draft picks in the fifth and sixth rounds.
“I wouldn't say it's a surprise with how he looked, because we obviously saw that in Jacksonville," said Sirianni. "The reason why Howie went and got him, and then we see it in practice every day where you're like, 'Hey, we’ve got to get this guy some touches.' He's made the most of these opportunities. …Not a ton of carries as of yet, but we know we can count on him because he can run violently, he can make you miss, he's explosive, he can hit a home run. I'm excited about what he brings to the table.”
After trying to shoehorn him into a kickoff return role, where there were struggles, Bigsby got his first carry with his new team in Minnesota and carried it 11 yards. Then came Sunday against the Giants.
“It felt great,” said Bigsby. “Just doing what I have to do to help the team win. Just thankful for the opportunity and always being ready when my name is called. I know I’m around great guys, great coaches. This building is great. Just being around these people and knowing however you can be the best player for this team when your number is called, that’s when you gotta do it.”
