Eagles Mock Draft 3.0: Trade And A Surprise Pick In First Round
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The NFL Draft is getting closer. With about a month to go until the Las Vegas Raiders take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the very first pick on April 23, it’s time for another Eagles-only mock draft. And it will start for them with a trade up.
FIRST ROUND
TRADE WITH VIKINGS. Swap pick No. 23 for Minnesota’s pick at No. 18 with the Eagles sending a fourth-round pick, which would be the second of their two in this draft at No. 137 (the Vikings don’t own a fourth-round pick) and a third next year.
No. 18: Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon
Why: This would certainly be a surprise because the Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round, but their room consists of a second-year player coming off a broken ankle and an up-and-down season (Drew Mukuba), a 30-yard-old veteran (Marcus Epps), a player who has played mostly cornerback in his career (Michael Carter), a special teamer and another 30-year-old (J.T. Gray), and a practice squad player from last year (Andre Sam). It’s time to go get one who can be a fixture for the next five seasons.
Landon Dickerson's Health Could Lead To A Guard
SECOND ROUND
No. 54: Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M
Why: Landon Dickerson’s injury history is a concern and that could lead him to retire before he turns 30. There are other good guard possibilities that could be here at this spot, such as Iowa’s Gennings Dunker and Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon.
THIRD ROUND
No. 68: Gabe Jacas, edge, Illinois
Why: The Eagles need more pass rush, and Jacas can supply it after having 27 career sacks, including 11 last year.
No. 98: Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State
Why: He played mostly left tackle in college, but who better help him learn how to play on the right side, and improve his play strength, than Lane Johnson? In the meantime, Shelton might be able to be the team’s swing tackle.
FOURTH ROUND
No. 114: Sam Roush, tight end, Stanford
Why: Every tight end on the roster is on a one-year deal and to keep the succession plan in play, with Roush learning from Goedert.
FIFTH ROUND
No. 153: Deion Burks, receiver, Oklahoma
Why: It’s a difficult position to figure out because of the uncertainty of A.J. Brown, but there is still chance the Eagles take a stab at this position whether Brown stays or goes.
No. 178: Tristan Leigh, offensive tackle, Clemson
Why: Throw him into the mix with Shelton and last year’s picks, Myles Hinton and Cam Williams, and see who emerges for a spot on the roster or the practice squad.
SIXTH ROUND
No. 197: Cabe Klubnik, quarterback, Clemson
Why: The Eagles like to have a developmental quarterback on hand, though it didn’t work out for last year’s sixth-round pick, Kyle McCord.
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Ed Kracz has been covering the Eagles full-time for over a decade and has written about Philadelphia sports since 1996. He wrote about the Phillies in the 2008 and 2009 World Series, the Flyers in their 2010 Stanely Cup playoff run to the finals, and was in Minnesota when the Eagles secured their first-ever Super Bowl win in 2017. Ed has received multiple writing awards as a sports journalist, including several top-five finishes in the Associated Press Sports Editors awards.Follow kracze