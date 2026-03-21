Eagles Mock Draft 3.0: Trade And A Surprise Pick In First Round

The NFL Draft is getting closer. With about a month to go until the Las Vegas Raiders take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the very first pick on April 23, it’s time for another Eagles-only mock draft. And it will start for them with a trade up.

FIRST ROUND

TRADE WITH VIKINGS. Swap pick No. 23 for Minnesota’s pick at No. 18 with the Eagles sending a fourth-round pick, which would be the second of their two in this draft at No. 137 (the Vikings don’t own a fourth-round pick) and a third next year.

No. 18: Dillon Thieneman, safety, Oregon

Why: This would certainly be a surprise because the Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round, but their room consists of a second-year player coming off a broken ankle and an up-and-down season (Drew Mukuba), a 30-yard-old veteran (Marcus Epps), a player who has played mostly cornerback in his career (Michael Carter), a special teamer and another 30-year-old (J.T. Gray), and a practice squad player from last year (Andre Sam). It’s time to go get one who can be a fixture for the next five seasons.

Landon Dickerson's Health Could Lead To A Guard

Pro Bowl LG Landon Dickerson talks to reporters after practice on July 25, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

SECOND ROUND

No. 54: Chase Bisontis, guard, Texas A&M

Why: Landon Dickerson’s injury history is a concern and that could lead him to retire before he turns 30. There are other good guard possibilities that could be here at this spot, such as Iowa’s Gennings Dunker and Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon.

THIRD ROUND

No. 68: Gabe Jacas, edge, Illinois

Why: The Eagles need more pass rush, and Jacas can supply it after having 27 career sacks, including 11 last year.

No. 98: Drew Shelton, offensive tackle, Penn State

Why: He played mostly left tackle in college, but who better help him learn how to play on the right side, and improve his play strength, than Lane Johnson? In the meantime, Shelton might be able to be the team’s swing tackle.

FOURTH ROUND

No. 114: Sam Roush, tight end, Stanford

Why: Every tight end on the roster is on a one-year deal and to keep the succession plan in play, with Roush learning from Goedert.

FIFTH ROUND

No. 153: Deion Burks, receiver, Oklahoma

Why: It’s a difficult position to figure out because of the uncertainty of A.J. Brown, but there is still chance the Eagles take a stab at this position whether Brown stays or goes.

No. 178: Tristan Leigh, offensive tackle, Clemson

Why: Throw him into the mix with Shelton and last year’s picks, Myles Hinton and Cam Williams, and see who emerges for a spot on the roster or the practice squad.

SIXTH ROUND

No. 197: Cabe Klubnik, quarterback, Clemson

Why: The Eagles like to have a developmental quarterback on hand, though it didn’t work out for last year’s sixth-round pick, Kyle McCord.