Eagles Echo Maragos/Braman Era with Special Teams-First Additions

The Philadelphia Eagles added two players this week who specialize in special teams, echoing the era of contributors like Chris Maragos and Bryan Braman.

The more prominent signing is three-time All-Pro special teams coverage ace J.T. Gray, a safety by trade who has rarely been used in traditional defensive roles like covering receivers or providing run support.

Across 103 regular-season games (now entering his eighth NFL season at age 30), Gray has played just 153 defensive snaps—an average of fewer than two per game. In contrast, he has logged 2,231 special teams snaps, as one of the league's elite gunners and coverage players.

The "safety" designation on the Mississippi State product is largely nominal; his value has lied almost entirely on the third phase.

This signing came shortly after the Eagles traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday in a swap for better draft positioning (a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder in April).

Brown's departure (he led the team with 332 special teams snaps last season, alongside Jeremiah Trotter Jr.) opened the door for Gray to step in, particularly as a top gunner—previously a role filled by Brown with Kelee Ringo.

For now, the safety depth chart shapes up with Michael Carter II shifting from slot corner to pair with second-year starter Drew Mukuba, while returning veteran Marcus Epps (re-signed to a one-year deal) serves as the primary backup.

Gray bolsters the special teams unit under coordinator Michael Clay.

Special Teams Centric

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry (4) tackles New York Jets tight end Stone Smartt (84) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The other addition is Stone Smartt, a former college quarterback converted to flex tight end. His snap distribution is less extreme than Gray's—660 offensive snaps over four seasons (averaging about 165 per year) versus 475 on special teams (averaging roughly 119 per season)—but the special teams contributions stand out more meaningfully for roster consideration.

Last season's TE3 in Philadelphia, Kylen Granson (who signed with Tennessee), tied for the team lead with 18 special teams tackles on 290 snaps (fourth on the team). Smartt profiles as a stronger dual-role fit to replace Granson than current options like Grant Calcaterra or Johnny Mundt, offering versatility as a pass-catcher and special teams contributor.

Players who prioritize special teams often have narrow paths to the 53-man roster unless they contribute at their listed position.

That said, the expanded 16-man practice squad provides more flexibility.

GM Howie Roseman could start Gray and Smartt on the practice squad, elevate them for up to three games to aid Clay's unit, and then evaluate longer-term paths to the active roster if they outperform deeper reserves.