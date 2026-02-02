The Eagles Didn't Hire A Scheme With Sean Mannion

PHILADELPHIA - In a media world that demands content must be created, often at the expense of nuance or context, you can’t escape the cottage industry of know-it-alls who will tell you exactly what Sean Mannion’s offense with the Eagles will look like.

And you'd better hope they are all wrong.

If the 33-year-old fast-riser is the kind of offensive mind the Eagles believe he is, the former backup quarterback will adapt to the players he’s given, not hammer 11 square pegs into the round holes of a copycat Matt LaFleur system.

Jordan Love isn't Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley has different strengths and weaknesses than Josh Jacobs. While Mannion gets settled in at the NovaCare Complex he will still be not entirely sure if A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert or Lane Johnson will be at his disposal.

And cookie-cutter replacements do not exist in the NFL.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni learned this lesson the hard way when he was interviewing to be the offensive coordinator under his mentor, legendary Mount Union head coach Larry Kehres.

Kehres set his former pupil up by asking the young coach what kind of offense he wanted to run.

Sirianni took the bait and began to answer with specific examples of what he envisioned his offense could be.

Kehres didn’t let Sirianni get too far down the path before pounding the table (perhaps that’s where Sirianni gets it from) and scolded his padawan.

“You don't even know what players we will have. Until you know that, you won't know what our offense needs to be," Kehres said.

The teachable moment hit home for Sirianni.

You fit the scheme to the players, not the other way around.

Sirianni carried that philosophy forward, and it arguably got him the Eagles’ head-coaching job when he revealed himself to Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman by talking about the three distinct offenses he helped build over a three-year span in Indianapolis due to upheaval at the quarterback position.

“If you’re hiring a scheme, you’re doing it wrong” is a cliche in NFL coaching circles for a reason.

Strong coaches maximize players’ strengths and minimize as many deficiencies as possible.

So consume as much content as you need to get you to September but understand the importance of flexibility based on the talent on hand means you can't predict Mannion's scheme in February.

In the battle of dogma over adaptability, the smart organizations want the latter.

Successful coaches are valued for their ability to tailor a system to their current roster rather than forcing players into concepts that may have worked elsewhere with different talent.

