Eagles Not-So-Secret Weapon Returning At Right Time

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs and appear poised to get a game-changing talent back in the lineup.

Lane Johnson hasn't played in a game since Nov. 16 but returned to the practice field on Wednesday after missing seven games.

Lane and Lando pic.twitter.com/UTKGoOJzmS — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) January 7, 2026

The Eagles will look better on Sunday

Johnson was listed as a limited participant on the team's first Injury Report of the week on Wednesday, along with Jalen Carter, Nakobe Dean, Marcus Epps, and Dallas Goedert. Neither Grant Calcaterra or Brett Toth were able to participate in practice. Azeez Ojulari and Jaelan Phillips were listed as full participants.

For all of the questions about the Eagles' offense, it's important to note that the offensive line hasn't been anywhere close to full strength. Johnson, who arguably is the best offensive tackle in football and one of the best overall linemen out there, missed seven games. Cam Jurgens missed time earlier in the season. Landon Dickerson has been banged up for a chunk of the season. The offensive line is the Eagles' calling card. It's what gets everything else going. There have been fewer explosive runs this season. Not shocking when there aren't as many holes to get through. When the running game isn't going, then the passing game becomes predictable.

Overall, the Eagles went 11-6 in the regular season. It's not a coincidence that the Eagles were 8-2 with Johnson on the field and 3-4 with him off of it. Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and was playing at that level at 35 years old before going down with his foot injury. It's easy to get caught up in the negative narratives of the season, but this is what went under the radar and the San Francisco 49ers are going to have to see on Sunday.

Even if the Eagles don't put up 40 points, it's hard to go against this offense when Johnson, and the entire offensive line, are on the field together. Mix that with a red-hot defense and the Eagles are poised for another run.

