Three Instant Eagles Observations as New League Year Begins

The new league year is here and the Philadelphia Eagles already look a bit different.

The NFL legal tampering period began on March 9 and has now concluded. The new league year is here and teams are free to make their reported moves official. It's always one of the most hectic weeks of the year because of the sheer volume of moves that happen, or at least become public knowledge.

With the new league year now here, let's do a deep dive with three observations from the week.

The Eagles have had an intriguing week

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Eagles Free Agent Losses

It was known heading into the offseason, like last year, that there was going to be some turnover with the franchise. It certainly was the case again. The three big losses so far are Jaelan Phillips, Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean. Beyond these three, other guys who will be playing elsewhere are Matt Pryor, Azeez Ojulari, Sam Howell, Jahan Dotson, Joshua Uche and Brett Toth. That's a lot of talent out the door and potentially more to come. Dallas Goedert is still out there for the taking.

Eagles' Responses

Philadelphia hasn't been hasty. The Eagles entered the free agency with needs at cornerback, tight end, the pass rush and offensive line depth, above all else. Moves started popping up all over the league, but the Eagles didn't rush into anything. Philadelphia's first splash eventually was Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen. That's one legit roster question mark already solved. Philadelphia has also brought in tight end Johnny Mundt and re-signed Grant Calcaterra. Rumors have swirled about various free agent and trade targets, including Trey Hendrickson before he landed with the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. There's still a lot of time left in the offseason. No reason to get hasty. It feels like the Eagles are cooking behind the scenes.

The trade rumors

The rumors have continued, but the Eagles haven't done anything crazy, like trading AJ Brown. A move doesn't even appear to be likely at the moment, despite all of the noise. Also, ESPN's Adam Schefter shut down the idea of Jalen Carter being moved. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles get some sort of big deal done this offseason, but nothing sounds imminent.