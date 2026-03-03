Dallas Goedert Exit Could Lead Eagles Right to Browns Star

The Philadelphia Eagles' tight end room is wide open right now with Dallas Goedert heading to free agency and it sounds like there could already be a potential target in Howie Roseman's sight.

Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com reported on Tuesday that the Eagles have interest in former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku.

"The Eagles have interest in David Njoku, per league sources," Shorr-Parks wrote on X. "Would be a signing that gives them one of the best athletes in the league at the position and finally gives Njoku an elite, consistent QB to play with for the first time in his career. Something to keep an eye on."

The Eagles have a tight end question mark

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

If the Eagles lose Goedert, there may not be a better option in free agency than Njoku. Travis Kelce technically is a pending free agent, but that's not happening. Isaiah Likely is a pending free agent and has massive upside at just 25 years old, but he also hasn't had more than 477 yards in a season yet in his career.

Njoku is a nine-year NFL veteran, all with Cleveland, and is known as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the National Football League. The best season of his career was in 2023 when he had 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games played. In 2024, he only played 11 games and had 64 catches for 505 yards and five touchdowns. In 2025, his role was smaller and he had 293 yards in 12 games.

If the Eagles want to replace Goedert, Njoku would be a seamless fit. You could add him to the offense tomorrow and still have the red zone threat that the franchise needs.

Now, the idea of Goedert returning isn't the craziest thing in the world, of course. But he had a big 2025 season and should have a big payday ahead after hauling in 11 touchdowns. His future has been a big topic for Philadelphia over the last few weeks. If this truly is the end for him in Philadelphia, Njoku would be a phenomenal next option.