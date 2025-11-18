Intell Turns Into Execution For The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ 16-9 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night was headlined by the Philadelphia defense getting the best of the uber-aggressive Dan Campbell and turning what’s usually a significant advantage for the Lions into a nightmare-fueling 0-for-5 on fourth-down conversion attempts.
One of those “failures” technically came on special teams in the second quarter when a direct snap to upback Grant Stuard was snuffed out by Jalyx Hunt for no gain on a fourth-and-two from the Detroit 43-yard line.
The Eagles then managed to turn he short field into a Jake Elliott field goal on the subsequent possession, a key swing in a windy game where points were at a premium.
Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay explained that part of the success was just knowing the opponent. The Lions’ STC is Dave Fipp, who has had the same job in Philadelphia from 2013 through 2020 and mentored Clay at the beginning of his coaching career as both a quality control coach and ST assistant.
Know Your Competition
“Obviously, Fipp had ran a wide amount of fakes, so it's more of just understanding that they're willing to gamble at any point in the field position, whether it's minus-20, at the midfield line and just kind of having an inkling like, 'hey, they're not really moving the ball on our defense. They're going to try and steal a possession,'” Clay said. “So just having that and just reiterating throughout the week to our players like 'hey, they will gamble and try to get a free possession right here' and the players answer the bell.”
The decision was made to keep the defense on the field.
“I thought it was an awesome job by [DT] Moro [Ojomo], [DT Jalen Carter] JC, Jalyx really kind of collapsing that pocket in right there on that fake punt and obviously short field for offense, which is always great,” Clay said. “So kudos to all the intel we get prior to the game. Then the guys paying attention come Friday and just understanding the severity of the game.”
The intell came from Director of Football Operations/Pro Scout Ameena Soliman, who was in Washington the week before to see the Lions rout the Commanders.
“I think it just goes a lot to the advance scouting. Ameena I believe was on the road down to Washington, [she] alerted us,” said Clay. “[Pro Scout] Terrence [Braxton] does a good job debriefing us on Mondays. The amount of fakes that Detroit had ran since 2021 - I think it was at 12 at that point. Just having kind of a sense what the game was going back and forth, kind of a defensive struggle, you always got to be prepared for that.
“Then on Friday, I usually get the entire team in here just to reiterate, 'hey, they've ran this amount of fakes, not just at the midfield, but they ran it from the minus-21, the minus-22.”
When preparation is combined with execution on the field, special things can happen.
“The players out there do an unbelievable job of executing when that time comes because obviously I'm not doing anything on the field on game day because I can't be between the white lines,” Clay said. “So the players get all the credit because they're able to respond to anything that they see or make a big play.”
