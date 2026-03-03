Eagles Past Interest Puts All Eyes on Trey Hendrickson

If the Philadelphia Eagles end up missing out on Jaelan Phillips in free agency, there is a high-powered pivot option heading to the open market.

The National Football League's tag deadline came and went on Tuesday and the Cincinnati Bengals opted against handing Trey Hendrickson the franchise tag. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported the news.

"The Bengals are not franchise tagging star pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, per me and Tom Pelissero," Rapoport wrote on X. "One of the NFL’s best is free."

The Eagles have a hole to fill

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) watches a replay as the Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The Bengals continued a losing streak, falling 37-24 to the Lions. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Hendrickson heading to the open market, that's another clear direction for Philadelphia to go to improve the pass rush. There were rumors ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline that the Eagles were among the teams that called the Bengals about Hendrickson. The Bengals didn't end up moving Hendrickson and the Eagles brought Phillips to town in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that Phillips is Philadelphia's "top priority" for free agency.

"There’s also the sense that the Eagles will not be major players in the free agent market," Berman wrote. "Never say never — [Howie Roseman] likes to make a splash — but the splash could be an internal signing. Last year, the Eagles considered Zack Baun’s re-signing to be their splashy move. This year, it could be keeping Jaelan Phillips, who is expected to be the Eagles’ top priority in free agency. If Phillips signs elsewhere, the Eagles could have more flexibility for an external addition."

If Phillips stays, that would solve the pass rush. If he walks, landing Hendrickson could take the defense to an even higher level. USA Today's Nate Davis has Hendrickson ranked as the No. 3 overall free agent this offseason and Phillips at No. 4. Unsurprisingly, Philadelphia was listed among the best fits for both. Phillips is 26 years old, which makes him stand out. Hendrickson is 31 years old, but when he has been healthy, he has been among the best overall pass rushers in the NFL.

He had 17 1/2 sacks in both 2023 and 2024. In 2024, his 17 1/2 sacks led the league. In 2025, he played in seven games and had four sacks after a high-profile standoff with Cincinnati. If the Eagles can come away with either, they'll be in good shape in 2026.