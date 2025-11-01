Eagles-Trey Hendrickson Rumors Should Have Fans' Attention
There are a lot of big-name players getting linked to the Philadelphia Eagles with the trade deadline right around the corner.
Fortunately, the trade deadline will be here on Tuesday and all of the noise will come to an end. But, will the Eagles have another superstar on their roster by then? Throughout the week, rumors started to surface insinuating that Philadelphia could have interest in Cleveland Browns star, Myles Garrett. Every team should. But, don't read too much into the noise. ESPN's Adam Schefter shut down the idea of a Garrett trade and so did The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
Another thing Russini reported that is interesting is that the Eagles are one of the teams that have called the Cincinnati Bengals about fellow superstar pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
"Many teams, including the Rams, 49ers, Lions, Colts and Eagles, have called the Bengals on numerous players, including LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt and, of course, DE Trey Hendrickson," Russini said. "For now, some teams don’t believe Cincinnati has any real interest in moving its core pieces."
The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly are looking for help
Any time you see the Eagles linked to a player as talented as Hendrickson, it raises eyebrows. Hendrickson is a four-time Pro Bowler with 74 1/2 sacks since 2020 in 87 games. The Eagles arguably have the best roster in football already, even though they are thin at the edge. If Howie Roseman could somehow get a deal done for someone like Hendrickson, that's the move that would move the needle.
Hendrickson notably requested a trade from the Bengals and had some contract drama throughout the offseason, but Cincinnati hasn't moved him yet.
If the Eagles could somehow land Hendrickson, there's no doubt that they would be the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year. There's an argument that they are right now, but the pass rush is lacking. The offense has started to click. Jalen Hurts is playing at an MVP-level with 20 total touchdowns to one interception, the running game broke out in Week 8 with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby both topping 100 yards, Dallas Goedert is leading the league with seven receiving touchdowns, and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith are still superstars.
If you then add in one of the top five defensive players in the NFL, then you have a super team.
Right now, the Bengals are 3-5 on the season and don't have Joe Burrow for the foreseeable future. The Bengals will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. If the Eagles want any shot at bringing Hendrickson to town, they likely should be rooting for Chicago to pull out a win.
The Eagles have just over $10 million in cap space right now, per Over The Cap. It's hard to believe that the Eagles not only could land a superstar like Hendrickson, but also find a way to make it work cap-wise. Never count Howie Roseman out and it's interesting that they have reportedly called the Bengals about him, but this still seems like a pipe dream, Eagles fans.
More NFL: Two Star Targets Emerging For Eagles