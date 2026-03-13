Eagles-Patriots AJ Brown Trade Expected Around NFL, Claims Insider

Another day, another take on AJ Brown.

The chatter has been endless this offseason about the Philadelphia Eagles star receiver and it has been filled with plenty of speculation, but also reports straight from insiders around the league. It's hard to cut through it all, but to sum so far, it seems as though the Eagles have a massive asking price as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles want a "Quinnen Williams-like" package for Brown. That price has clearly not been met. The New England Patriots are the team that has been most consistently linked to Brown, but again, the price hasn't been met.

The Patriots signed Romeo Doubs, but vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf shut down the idea of a "deadline" for any sort of trade while speaking on Thursday, leaving the door open for a deal with Philadelphia. But again, nothing has gotten done. The Eagles have clearly had a high asking price and would be perfectly fine keeping their playmaker in town. The Patriots have been clearly interested but haven't met the price. So, what's next? Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal, an insider for the Patriots, said while joining NBC Sports Philadelphia that people around the league think Brown ultimately will end up in New England at some point this offseason.

The Eagles superstar is under a microscope

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during warmups against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"​Who knows if this is a game of telephone. But talking to people who work in the league," Giardi said. "They all believe AJ Brown will end up in New England. This probably takes a little while. You’ve got the runway here. ... But to me, now that you have [Romeo Doubs]? ​It’s less of an ‘Oh, you’ve got to give us a [first-round pick] and [second-round pick].’ [The Patriots say], ‘No, we have a good player who we think can be a No. 1. How about a [second-round pick] and [fourth-round pick]? I think this is eventually going to get done.”

If the Eagles are looking for a "Quinnen Williams-like" return, it's hard to believe they will drop the asking price down to a second- and a fourth-round pick because they don't need to trade Brown. The idea of Brown and New England makes sense simply from the standpoint that the two sides have been so consistently linked. But Howie Roseman currently has no reason to drop his asking price.

The game of chicken continues.