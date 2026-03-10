Eagles’ AJ Brown Trade Door With Patriots Still Open

Did the Philadelphia Eagles just lose a potential trade partner for AJ Brown?

It's no secret that the Eagles have been connected to the New England Patriots as a potential suitor if the team actually decides to trade Brown away. But the Patriots landed a different receiver. ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the Patriots are in agreement with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a deal in free agency.

"Sources: former Packers WR Romeo Doubs reached agreement today with the Patriots, per me and Jeremy Fowler," Schefter wrote on X.

The Patriots have been connected to Brown over and over and over this offseason. So, naturally, hearing about New England landing another high-priced playmaker raises eyebrows. But Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reported in the aftermath that the deal "won't necessarily preclude" the Patriots from also swinging a deal for Brown.

The Eagles superstar has been connected to the Patriots

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) celebrates first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I'm told the Romeo Doubs signing won't necessarily preclude the Patriots from continuing to pursue AJ Brown," Guregian wrote.

ESPN's Adam Schefter also made comments on a similar vein.

"I don't think it rules it out," Schefter said. "But certainly it diminishes the importance that a trade needs to happen. I think it gives the Patriots a little bit of flexibility. It adds another receiver to their room. They needed more help there."

If the Eagles are going to get their lofty reported asking price for Brown, they need as much competition in the trade market for him as possible.

The Patriots are on Brown's four-team reported "wish-list," per Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles want a "Quinnen Williams-like" return for Brown and NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Eagles may be open to a 2026 second-rounder and a 2027 first-rounder. If the Eagles want a price tag like this, they need as many teams interested in Brown as possible to drive the price up. The fact that Guregian wrote that Doubs "won't necessarily preclude" the Patriots from pursuing Brown is positive.

It doesn't guarantee that a deal is coming, of course. Arguably, the most likely solution still is Brown sticking around because of the salary cap gymnastics that Philadelphia would have to do. But the Patriots remain a team to watch in the Brown sweepstakes even with the former Packers receiver heading over to New England. There's no end in sight.