Eagles' AJ Brown Price Tag Reportedly Inspired By Cowboys

The AJ Brown saga is still ongoing and with each passing day, more and more chatter picks up around the Philadelphia Eagles superstar.

Throughout the 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman spoke openly and noted that he doesn't want to trade great players and he thinks the chances of a deal are "not very high." But he didn't say zero. If the Eagles had publicly shut down the noise, it would theoretically be over. But they didn't and updates pop up every day.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that teams have made offers but the Eagles are looking for a "Quinnen Williams-like" deal in return, which they have not gotten.

"AJ Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles, we talked about him potentially being moved," Garafolo said. "I've had some conversations with sources informed on what's happening there. My understanding is teams are making offers to the Eagles for a trade. To this point, they have not gotten two the point at which the Eagles would make the move. In their mind, it's a Quinnen Williams-type deal.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"We're talking a potential first-round pick with a second-round sweetener on it. That's kind of where it is for the Eagles to start to consider moving AJ Brown. If they don't get close to that or to that point, I don't think Howie Roseman moves him. I think he keeps AJ Brown in the fold. He's a really good player. He is highly-valued inside that building."

That is in reference to the Dallas Cowboys giving up a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick and defensive tackle Mazi Smith for Williams. A big asking price, but arguably fair for a player of Brown's caliber.

On the same day, The Athletic's Dianna Russini had a similar message on X about the high asking price.

"AJ Brown’s situation is similar to Maxx Crosby’s," Russini wrote. "League sources say the Eagles have set a high price for the three-time Pro Bowler, and Howie Roseman has remained firm, even dating back to last season: To get Brown, it will take a big package. Teams remain interested."

It's the NFL offseason. Rumors pop up and seemingly never go away. When it comes to Brown, it seems like the only thing that will stop the noise is if Roseman publicly says he's not trading Brown, or if a deal gets done.