Eagles-Patriots Never-Ending AJ Browns Rumors Get Fresh Update

As trade rumors have surfaced around Philadelphia Eagles star receiver AJ Brown, the most prominent team that has been linked to him so far is the New England Patriots.

The rumors already have been loud and shifting. Brown grew up a Patriots fan and previously was coached by Mike Vrabel as a member of the Tennessee Titans. Because of that, the connection has been obvious. Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported during combine week that the Patriots have in fact explored the idea of trading for Brown, but view the current asking price as "unserious."

Throughout combine week, Howie Roseman was clear that he doesn't want to trade away great players, but did acknowledge that as a general manager, he can't ever completely rule anything out. He did note that a trade involving Brown doesn't have high chances.

"So, we're looking to build on that and go forward," Roseman said. "So that's adding on. At the same time, there's nobody, our job's as GMs, we've got to listen on anyone. That doesn't have anything to do with AJ. If anyone calls me and says 'Hey I want to talk to you about a player.' For me to say unequivocally 'I'm not taking your call,' that doesn't make sense because I don't know what they're going to say on the other end. Now, the chances that I'm doing that with a great player, they're not very high."

So, from the rumors earlier in the week, it's clear that the Eagles aren't looking to make a move, but if some sort of insane offer comes in, they also can't fully and completely rule out the idea at the moment. On Sunday, things shifted again in the trade rumors. ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that the Patriots are "less inclined" to trade away a massive package for a star, like the Dallas Cowboys got for Micah Parsons.

The Eagles star continues to be linked to the Patriots

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) breaks up a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"While they will always listen to trade possibilities for big-name stars they believe would help the team, they don't view themselves as the proverbial 'one player away' from a return trip to the Super Bowl," Reiss wrote. "Thus, they are less inclined to send a Micah Parsons-type draft-pick haul (two first-round picks and a starting-caliber player) to another team for a veteran star. ...

"So while the possibility of acquiring the likes of Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby or someone of that ilk is tantalizing to consider, it seemed clear from the combine that the only way the Patriots would be involved in those hypothetical options is if the price is lower than last year's deal for Parsons."

This report pushes the narrative further that the Patriots believe whatever the Eagles' asking price is, is "unserious." Reiss is one of the most plugged-in Patriots insiders out there. This is a clear sign that New England doesn't want to pay a lofty price for a star on the trade block. The Eagles happen to have a star in trade rumors with a reported massive asking price.

One thing that is important about the combine is that it brings the top decision makers in the game together. Clearly, rumors and chatter have been swirling all over the place. With each passing day, more and more smoke pops up. But rumors don't necessarily equal deals. So, while the Eagles and Patriots continue to be linked to each other in different ways, it's all still just smoke at the moment.