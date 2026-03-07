AJ Brown Pulse Check: Trade Buzz, Eagles Future, What's Next

It's been a loud week for the Philadelphia Eagles full of trade rumors around superstar wide receiver AJ Brown.

There has been plenty of noise out there that it's tough to cut through it all sometimes. That's what we're here for. If you've been scrolling social media, you've likely seen an overwhelming amount of buzz. Let's break down the latest.

Price Tag

The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported on Friday that the Eagles are "holding firm" on their "steep" asking price. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has reported that the Eagles are looking for a "Quinnen Williams-like" return.



"AJ Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles, we talked about him potentially being moved," Garafolo said. "I've had some conversations with sources informed on what's happening there. My understanding is teams are making offers to the Eagles for a trade. To this point, they have not gotten to the point at which the Eagles would make the move. In their mind, it's a Quinnen Williams-type deal."



Williams was traded for a first-rounder, a second-rounder and defensive tackle Mazi Smith. So, the price tag certainly is high. But the Eagles don't need to move Brown, so it should be high.

Will AJ Brown get traded?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Potential Landing Spots

Again, the Eagles don't need to trade Brown. If the 2026 season opens with Brown on the field wearing an Eagles jersey, that would be great. A few teams have been connected to Brown, including the New England Patriots, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams.



The Bills acquired DJ Moore, the Ravens acquired Maxx Crosby, and Russini reported that the Rams moved on. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has said that he believes the two most likely teams for Brown are the Eagles and Patriots.

When could see the market close?

Whether this means a trade, or the Eagles confirming Brown won't be moved, expect to have an answer in the coming days. Rapoport said an answer is "likely coming soon." Russini reported that teams want a resolution in the "next couple of days."



"The Eagles and teams involved in A.J. Brown trade discussions want the situation resolved in the next couple of days so they can move on to the rest of their offseason planning and identify other players on their wishlists," Russini wrote.

Next Steps

So, with all of that being said, it sounds like an answer is coming in the next few days, whether Brown is moved or staying. Teams like the Ravens, Bills and Rams who were once interested, seemingly are out. If a trade is going to happen, keep New England in mind. But, again, no deal is guaranteed.