Eagles Predicted to Snag Super Bowl CB From Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles are one cornerback short from having arguably the best overall room in the National Football League.

Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell are both All-Pros and are among the very best at what they do. DeJean arguably is the best nickel in the game and Mitchell is up there among the very best outside corners in the game as well. If the Eagles can add another high-level corner, there will be no denying the fact that Philadelphia has the best cornerback room in the game. Frankly, they don't even need another star to make that argument. Mitchell and DeJean are that good.

While predicting the eventual landing spots of the top free agents out there, USA Today's Christian D'Andrea floated Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler Riq Woolen for Philadelphia.

The Eagles need to add another corner

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) celebrates following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles: CB Riq Woolen," D'Andrea wrote. "Needs: CB, OT, EDGE, DL, TE. Cap space: $18,152,388. Adoree Jackson played well enough last season, but he's a free agent and nearing his 31st birthday. He may be an easy fix for a team set to lose multiple defensive starters with modest salary cap space to spend, but let's aim a bit higher.

"Philly needs a boundary cornerback and there's one with elite length and speed available in Woolen -- who'll probably be a bit more expensive than Alontae Taylor or Nahshon Wright but fits well within the Eagles' young, uber-athletic cornerback group. Woolen did not allow a passer rating above 80.0 over a full season in four years with the Seahawks."

This isn't the first time Woolen has been floated as a fit for Philadelphia and likely won't be the last. Woolen is just 26 years old, is a former Pro Bowler, has 12 interceptions in four seasons, has held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.2 completion percentage and just helped the Seattle Seahawks en route to the Super Bowl. If you're looking for a No. 2 cornerback opposite of Mitchell, you really can't ask for much more than Woolen. He would be an elite pickup if Howie Roseman and Co. could get a deal done.