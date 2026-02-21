Eagles Target to Watch is Seahawks Pro Bowl CB

We are going to see plenty of movement across the National Football League over the next four weeks.

We're going to see free agency pick up steam in early March kicking off on March 9. For the Philadelphia Eagles, adding a veteran cornerback should be a priority to pair with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles already have the two superstars on their hands. If they can land a veteran upgrade over Adoree' Jackson, there will be an argument that the Eagles have the best secondary in football.

There will be options that fit this description. For example, Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron called the Eagles the top landing spot for Pro Bowl corner Tariq Woolen.

The Eagles need to address the CB room

"Tariq Woolen," Cameron wrote. "Best Landing Spot: Philadelphia Eagles. PFF Free-Agent Ranking: 46. The outside CB2 position was a weak link for the Eagles' secondary in 2025. Adoree' Jackson struggled, earning a 54.1 PFF coverage grade while being targeted on 18 percent of his coverage snaps, the third-highest rate among cornerbacks with at least 400 coverage snaps this past season. Elite coverage play helped pave the way for the Eagles' run to the Super Bowl in 2024, and this potential signing presents an opportunity to again reach those heights.

"Although reckless at times, Woolen possesses unmatched measurables for a cornerback, ranking in the top percentile in height (6-foot-4), arm length (34 inches) and speed (4.26-second 40-yard dash). Those tools helped him produce the second-highest lockdown percentage (65 percent) in the NFL this past season. Those are traits that would fit well into Vic Fangio’s scheme and elevate the Eagles' coverage unit to championship caliber once again."

This is the type of move that would give the Eagles exactly what they need at corner. Woolen may get beaten sometimes, but he has intangibles that you can't teach, as pointed out by Cameron. Woolen is also just 26 years old. If the Eagles could get someone like him, they would be set for years to come.

