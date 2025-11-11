Eagles Today

Eagles Quietly Lost Rookie Before Packers Game

The Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with the rookie and can't sign him back right now...

Patrick McAvoy

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the helmet of Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) during warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
/ Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with a rookie before the Green Bay Packers game and it doesn't sound like he's coming back right away this time.

Philadelphia selected linebacker Antwaun Powell-Ryland with the No. 209 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Powell-Ryland had a roller coaster of a season with the Eagles. He was signed and released from the practice squad a handful of times with the most recent time being on Nov. 8th. The Eagles released Powell-Ryland from the practice squad to sign Ta'Quon Graham.

Unlike previous times this season, though, Powell-Ryland isn't returning right away. The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they are poaching him and signing him to their practice squad.

"The Bengals today made the following roster moves: Signed LB Brian Asamoah II off the practice squad to the active roster," the Bengals announced. "Asamoah, a fourth-year player, signed to Cincinnati's practice squad on Oct. 30. He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the Bengals' Week 9 game against Chicago.

The former Eagles rookie is joining the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals helmet
/ Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Signed LB Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the practice squad. Powell-Ryland (6-3, 252), a rookie out of Virginia Tech, was a sixth-round draft pick of Philadelphia. He spent five games on the Eagles' practice squad earlier this season."

One of the stories of the season so far for Philadelphia is the fact that the pass rush was a question mark. It seems to be solved right now, but it's still somewhat surprising that the Eagles didn't give the rookie a shot earlier in the season.

He racked up 16 sacks last year for Virginia Tech and 9 1/2 sacks the year before. The Eagles cut and re-signed him a handful of times, but now he will attempt to make his NFL debut as a member of the Bengals, who certainly need a boost right now.

Philadelphia is going to be just fine with Jaelan Phillips, Brandon Graham, and Nolan Smith all in the fold now, but this is a move that impacts the team's depth going forward.

